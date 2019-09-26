Fat of the Land

Interesting. Few areas have been more afflicted by fads and junk science than diet. I think however the main reason the population is getting fatter is a much more sedentary lifestyle. My family didn’t have a car until I was in the seventh grade. I did an immense amount of walking and biking as I was growing up as a result, and this was quite common. People today spend a huge amount of time sitting in front of a computer screen, as I am doing now. Do a simple test. Keep track of your weight. On days you are working you will probably lose weight during the week. On days you are off you will probably gain weight. Diet control is important, but unless a sufficient level of activity is engaged in, weight will increase gradually, and over time it adds up.
A less salubrious reason for people being thinner, when I grew up, was that most adults, and many teens smoked. That nauseating habit, yes, I have never smoked, is a true appetite suppressant, as I can attest growing up with two parents who smoked. Inhaling second hand smoke would often put me off my feed, and both my parents never gained an excess amount of weight. (I wish I could say the same!) I guess the “coffin nails” did some good after all, unless one remembers the whole cancer thing!
16 Comments
And then there’s the genetic component. I have children who tended to be plump (as do my wife and I–a euphemism for obesity) and grandchildren who are skinny (from the genes of my kids spouse?). Diet and activity play a role, but I believe it’s subordinate to what your genes command your metabolism to do. And this may be a survival mechanism, like the superlarge buttocks of the Hottentot Venus.
Awareness is key. What you eat, what you weigh, how you exercise..
I thought you were referencing Steinbeck, turns out the origin is Genesis. My Catholic bible knowledge is showing…
My parents were heavy smokers. My father was obese. Mother was not technically obese, but she was skin, bone, and fat as oppose to skin, bone, and muscle.
.
Interestingly, my non- smoker husband is skin and bone, almost no fat or muscle, and is sedentary. (He just started working out.) He’s always under a lot of stress at work though and “eats properly.”
.
One of our sons is very active, eats properly, but I can tell he will always be fighting the fat gene, as will I. He is much like my side of the family.
.
Another son has started to skip breakfast due to the stress of a new school environment. He is not that active, but does weights consistently. I noted today his khakis are now too big. I think he is more like his father.
.
When I am in trial I generally drop two or three pounds a day, and during trial I will eat marginally more than I do on non-trial days because I need the extra energy. Strain is good for rolling off the pounds!
Don: This isn’t interesting; it is an emerging global disaster. I’ve become a diet wonk – allow me a little rant to pass on some of what I’ve learned over the last 18 months. First, a landmark study in 2015 revealed a majority of Americans now essentially are diabetic. The majority of amputations done today in the US are related to diabetes (cutting off toes, fingers, legs and arms whose blood vessels have been destroyed by excess sugar). Many people today go blind because of diabetes. Enough of the scare tactics – even though those statements are true. I retired in May 2018 and was morbidly obese, on medication for high blood pressure, and on medication for Type 2 diabetes as my A1C blood sugar readings were 9.8 [anything over 6.5 is diabetic territory]. I had followed the government guidelines including getting regular exercise yet I was a mess. Like the doctor suggested in the attached video, I started studying. I’ve since lost 35 lbs, got my blood pressure to normal, and my A1C is 5.2 and I’ve stopped my diabetes medication. Moving is helpful, to be sure, but I was doing that. Exercise, however, can’t overcome a lousy diet. What did I do? I researched vegetarianism, veganism, Paleo, the USDA Food Plate [Standard American Diet – SAD – which upon reflection is appropriate], high carb, low carb, keto, and carnivore. Discovered that genetics is important but not determinant, exercise is nice as it helps your mood but doesn’t really help with permanent weight loss, we each react differently so there is no cookie cutter solution to the crisis we face. And we face a crisis: obesity, diabetes, cancer, heart disease, dementia (now called Type 3 diabetes), etc., are increasing. Root cause? Not excess fat or cholesterol but, rather, hyperinsulinemia, or the bodies inability to cope with the tidal wave of excess glucose and fructose – sugar – in our bodies resulting in insulin resistance. We aren’t designed to process what we normally eat in a SAD meal – and it is killing us. Dr. Ancel Keys (mentioned in the video) feed us junk science and recent studies have shown his work was incorrect. But we’ve been part of a huge failed (and seemingly inadvertent, initially well-intentioned) government experiment to make us healthy. So, for me, and many others, cutting way back on carbohydrates (low carb / high healthy fat diet) works best. YouTube has some great info: check out Drs Ken Berry (MD) and Eric Berg (Chiropractor specializing in weight loss via the Keto – low carb – diet). For books summarizing the latest scholarly findings see these: EAT RICH LIVE LONG by Ivor Cummins and Dr. Jeffry Gerber. The Big Fat Surprise by Nina Teicholz.
We are in trouble as we’ve been fed nonsense. There is now evidence-base science from random controlled trials which show healthy saturated fat is ok and cholesterol is not the problem we were told it was for 50 years, and that processed carbohydrates are the real culprit. But, don’t believe me. Do your own research. The health epidemics are spreading and getting worse – that isn’t fear mongering, it is a fact. China declared a diabetes national emergency so this is truly global. This isn’t just interesting, it is deadly serious. God bless the TAC family!
A big part of the problem is that it’s complicated— and different people, even siblings, will respond differently. Example, my sister was able to lose weight and be healthy on the only-eat-protein type diet; I got sick and didn’t lose weight. I am good with coffee and maybe on rare days a breakfast replacement powder in my coffee, my brother is dang near dead all day if he doesn’t get breakfast. (Even if it’s just a slice of zucchini bread, or a hard boiled egg.)
On diet, I drive my husband nuts because I eat like a bird, have started to work out daily, and weight hangs on me like crazy. (I can lose weight, but it requires obsessively focusing on what I eat and making sure that I get at least 1600 calories a day; as this has rather nasty negative effects on my doing anything else, it tends to not happen for long.) The only time I lose weight in a normal course of events is when we’re doing cross-country driving because I can’t stand to waste half a burger we just paid way too much for, so I’ll eat the entire burger. It’s uncomfortable, but invariably I lose about five pounds when we vacation. It usually stays off until someone in the family get sick and I forget to eat regularly again.
Genetics is a HUGE part of it– epigenetics, specifically; I suspect a major part of why we have a much bigger (heh) observable weight problem (the BMI is trash) is because the folks who are grandparents now were born to women who were told to starve themselves while pregnant, and we keep doubling down on it.
We know this causes the child’s body to be conditioned similarly to that of a binge-dieter. My mom and aunt were born to a woman who ended the pregnancy inside of five pounds of the weight she was when she started; they both kept to no more than 15 pounds of weight gain when they were pregnant. Weight issues, all. The uncle that I KNOW grandma let herself totally go when she was pregnant, due to massive depression? That’s the one that’s skinny as a rail, even in his 70s. He practically LIVES on beer and junk food.
I did an experiment with my kids. I tried to eat sensibly, and ignored the scale completely. Seriously pissed off my doctors.
None of my kids have the weight issues I did. The babies are nicely chubby, they hit about three and start sprouting up into lovely lean little kids, and all have healthy appetites.
The mommy group ladies I did mall-walking with for a while? They were all fashionably rail thin– and their kids looked like I did when I was a kid, chubby. One of the last times I went, pregnancy weight came up in part because I was expecting again– they’d all worked to stay skinny while pregnant.
Add in stuff like serious deficiencies in B complex vitamins (women, especially as they age, cannot get it from any sane diet alone) and doctors who are so freaking ignorant that their response to anything that doesn’t fit their theory is “the patient is lying” and it’s amazing we don’t have a much bigger health problem in this country.
Haven’t smoked in years, but I still believe the coffee and cigarettes diet is probably as effective as most of the other fad diets-for weight control.
I had one grandfather who died at 95. Started smoking and chewing at 12 when he decided he was done with school. The other reason for his longevity is that he rarely visited doctors. He ate eggs, bacon and pork chops steadily, yet I never saw him eat a snack. Also, in his retirement he went for long walks daily until his last year or two.
Oh, the exercise I mentioned? It’s stress management, since I can’t go on walks like I use to– I do a minimum of 15 minutes/1k paces on an elliptical that’s on its lowest setting, averaging a bit over two steps a second, listening to music on sound-canceling headphones. Have gained a little weight but lost about two, three inches in my beltline, to the point that I can wear a back brace under what use to be my skinny jeans, and my resting heart rate has dropped about 5BPM on the low end of the month. (hormones mess with it; I don’t notice any other signs of being in better shape so I think it’s purely stress relief)
Muscle is gained in the gym and fat is lost in the kitchen. Eat nothing that has an ingredient list. Lotsa veggies, some lean-ish protein, and whole grains as close to raw as possible in small amounts. Go crazy once in a while and mau on all the bad things just so you don’t stress out – pretty soon those things will lose their appeal.
Drink your water, get good sleep, get out and move. Basically, what our Moms told us all those years ago.
Simply put, IMHO, being sedentary and eating too much sugar in one’s diet = fatty weight gain. If a processed food is free then it usually has sugar.
Fast and pray for “normal” You did not gain the weight in a month. You will not lose the weight in a month.
I am not entirely sure what Mary De Voe’s comment means. However, she touches on two truths: 1) there are no quick fixes – it will take some time to recover from an unhealthy lifestyle (it is not just a “diet”). But it is not a 1:1 relationship. Healthy eating can turn one’s blood markers around in a few months even though it took years to get into a bad spot. 2) Fasting is actually a key part of recovering from hyperinsulinemia (insulin resistance). I learned about intermittent fasting whereby a person extends their normal overnight “fast” (we don’t eat while we sleep) a few hours and skips breakfast (“breaking the fast”). So, instead of eating upon rising (assuming eight hours of sleep – big assumption, I know), you forego breakfast and wait to eat until lunch essentially eating just two meals a day. Why? The slight delay – no eating for 12 hours vs. 8 hours – allows your body to process the glucose from the last meal and for your insulin levels to lower. Combined with NO SNACKING BETWEEN MEALS (a key factor) and less carbohydrates, this is powerful as your body can slowly lower the stress of too much sugar. Our entire blood supply normally carries about a tablespoon of glucose and that is closely regulated. Unfortunately, American eat upwards of 16+ tablespoons of sugar daily. Over time, our bodies break down from trying to clean out that excess glucose, insulin resistance starts, fat builds up, tiny blood vessels become inflamed and decay, and the blood sugar rises and won’t settle back to normal. Our mitochondria – the engines of each of our cells – break down and the downward death spiral ensues. This is not an exaggeration in any sense. In fact, the epidemics caused by unhealthy eating are increasing, not decreasing. Final story. My wife is slim yet has diabetes. One test I was advised to consider getting was a Coronary Artery Calcification (CAC) scan. We both got one. Scores range from zero which indicates low risk of heart event up to 400 which indicates a high risk of an impending heart event. Her score – without any symptoms beyond diabetes – was 1382. Her high carbohydrate diet (an Asian who loves rice) helped cause her diabetes. I wanted her to get a genetic test done but she refused. She had a heart test done within two days which confirmed four blocked arteries. Seven days after the CAC test results she had quadruple bypass open heart surgery. Anecdotal to be sure. Yet the researchers who studied the effects of a high carbohydrate diet on the heart correctly predicted her possible dangerous situation. What you want to eat is certainly a matter of taste and your own decision. But, like my wife, there may be extremely negative effects lurking beneath the surface as our bodies crumble under the onslaught caused by our current disastrous dietary guidelines. Get smart on your own – don’t trust me or anyone else. Do your own digging – you might save the life of someone you love… and as Mary said, keep praying! God’s given us one life to live, and to live it abundantly. I don’t think he intended us to suffer for the last 15-20 years of our lives from diabetes and heart disease and dementia (like my aunt and uncles – another story). Maybe, just maybe, we need to be a little more attentive to the temple of the Holy Spirit we call home, our bodies. Just sayin… 🙂
In fact, the epidemics caused by unhealthy eating are increasing, not decreasing.
While true, it’s misleading– short version, as all other causes of death go down, various ‘it’s caused by living’ reasons for death go up.
I know first hand that those are prone to a lot of abuse, too. My sister passed away unexpectedly, the initial autopsy found no cause and specifically mentioned her liver was fine. Come the end of the year and she, along with every other difficult autopsy which needed to be finished before Christmas break and had been backlogged for months, were suddenly found to have died of alcohol abuse.
It is a lot easier to incorrectly find a cause that is nebulous than to, say, incorrectly record folks as dying from car accidents.
(Although the maternity death rates do go in that direction– every gal who dies in the year following a pregnancy is thus recorded, even if they were killed by something utterly unrelated. Similar to war deaths where someone was state-side, off duty and hit by a drunk.)
Foxfier: First, sorry to hear about your sister. And rushed “science” does produce dubious results. However, I think the nuance “is it caused by living” misses the point. No one gets off this rock alive but we have some small say in the quality of our lives. We are facing epidemics caused by our change in diet initiated over 60 years ago in response to Eisenhower’s heart attack. Can we learn the true root cause of these epidemics? You are right to focus on that. Ivor Cummins, who I mentioned in an earlier post, was a bio-chemical engineer for an international company trained in root cause problem analysis, He got sick, the doctors couldn’t help him or answer his questions, so he applied his professional expertise and did his own in-depth research into the studies using PubMed. He makes a compelling argument that we are inadvertently doing this to ourselves as we try to follow government dietary guidelines which we now know were based on incorrect science. These guidelines shape school lunch programs, military chow hall menus, hospital feeding plans, retirement home certifications, etc. The daily pervasive influence of the bad info is unavoidable. The root cause seems to be hyperinsulinemia. What brings that on? Studies, which are increasingly clear and not nebulous, now show excessive glucose – which primarily comes from eating the large amounts of processed carbohydrates recommended by the government – is having negative health impacts on people all over the world. As peoples listen to advertising and adopt a Western style diet – after all the US government and the TV said it was good for you – the documented trend lines of worsening health are increasing. I am a zealot on this topic as I think life is a wonderful gift and we, unfortunately through too much trust in “experts,” have hurt ourselves and diminished our joy in life due to government suggested self-induced bad lifestyles. That is my point – evidence now shows we can live better if we eat better and what “better” looks like is becoming clearer prompted by the current health crisis. I am way up high on a soap box and will now climb down and resume my normal listening and learning mode here at TAC. Thanks for everyone’s patience with my rant started several days ago…I’m going to go have some bacon and eggs for breakfast! 🙂
There are always exceptions to the rule no matter what it is. Yes, genetics play a HUGE part on a persons health as does diet or better yet, lifestyle, but at the same time I think some of us are so concerned and worried in doing every thing right in our health, dotting every ‘i’ and crossing every ‘t’ that we forget to live life and enjoy our God given lives to the fullest. Instead we worry about every little aspect of our health though we don’t know if it is something we can control or not, so we get stressed out about it and worry, affecting our health.
No, I’m not saying we throw caution to the wind and just go hog wild when it comes to our health but to employ moderation in our diet in our lifestyle, and do what we can that we know we can control without undue worry or stress and let our lives do its thing.
Don’t forget, experts are not always right. Often we hear people say, ‘they tell us we shouldn’t eat eggs, bread, meat etc.’ only to find out a few years later that they may have been wrong in their assessment and it’s ok to eat these things in moderate amounts. Have we ever wondered or try to find who ‘they’ are and why we should believe them at all given their track record in trying to tell us what to eat? Why give ‘they’ so much of our confidence and so much control over our lives?
Most of us know our bodies better than even some our own doctors. Most us have a good idea what works for us and what doesn’t. Common sense and moderation are key I believe when it comes to health.
With present company excluded, I wish some people would put as much effort in their spiritual health as they do in their physical health for if we are at the epitome of health and have neglected our spiritual health in the mean time then our perfect physical health won’t mean squat should God calls us tonight, be it at age 60 or 16.