PopeWatch: Paul Ray King

On November 25, 1995 Paul Ray King, a 46 year old computer salesman, made the mortal mistake of stopping at a Sack and Save grocery store in Plano, Texas. From the parking lot he was abducted by Victor Soldano, a 24 year old illegal alien from Argentina, and Jorge Chavez. They drove King to a nearby woods, where Soldano murdered King by shooting him five times. He stole from the corpse of King his watch and fifty bucks. Soldano and Chavez were arrested and tried. Chavez was sentenced to life imprisonment and Soldano was sentenced to death.

It is very difficult to find information about King on the net. PopeWatch was unable to determine whether King was married, whether he had kids, whether he left behind parents to mourn him and what religion, if any, he followed. Only the cold fact of his murder marks the life of Paul Ray King on the net. Soldano, conversely, has become famous. An Argentinian documentary has been made about his case, and Pope Francis has urged commutation after Soldano’s mother appealed to him. Articles on Soldano are easy to find on the net. Ray is a forgotten dead man. I know that King received justice from God, and that is good, because he has received little enough from a system that may never execute the man who casually murdered him almost a quarter century ago.