Menu

Replacement

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

After the uprising of the 17th of June
The Secretary of the Writers’ Union
Had leaflets distributed in the Stalinallee
Stating that the people
Had forfeited the confidence of the government
And could win it back only
By redoubled efforts. Would it not be easier
In that case for the government
To dissolve the people
And elect another?

Bertolt Brecht, The Solution (1953)

 

 

 

Always remember that to contemporary Leftist elites their allegiance is always to their movement and never to their country:

Labour will give all foreign nationals living in the UK the right to vote in general elections after its annual conference approved the major policy change.

A motion passed by delegates at the gathering in Brighton will see the party adopt a promise to “extend equal rights to vote to all UK residents” if it wins power.

Go here to read the rest.  When I was growing up I used to hear it said that all a poor man truly had was God, his Family and his Country.  During my lifetime the Left has worked ceaselessly to take away all three.  To the contemporary Left people are completely fungible, and if electoral success means replacing populations, so be it.

More to explorer

Thought for the Day

Saturday, September 28, AD 2019 1 Comment

BREATHES there the man with soul so dead Who never to himself hath said, This is my own, my native land! Whose

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Wenceslaus of Bohemia

Saturday, September 28, AD 2019 No Comments

But his deeds I think you know better than I could tell you; for, as is read in his Passion, no one

PopeWatch: Culture of Insults

Saturday, September 28, AD 2019 4 Comments

Pope Francis is against insults. No, really.  Stop laughing! : Social media fosters a “culture of insults,” Pope Francis has told Sunday

4 Comments

  1. This is why the Left is so intent on getting rid of the Second Amendment. It is all that stands in their way.

    By the way my real-life experience with the United Auto Workers Union whicle working at Chrysler Corp. was the workers said they worked for the Union not Chrysler. Later, come to find out, the Union and the Company are in bed together. That’s how to get Government bailouts. That’s the real revelation. The real deep state are large corporations. They run the world.

  4. ” When I was growing up I used to hear it said that all a poor man truly had was God, his Family and his Country.” …and his opinion. The poor man has his opinion, his country, his family and his God. which are being denied in this country of OURS.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu