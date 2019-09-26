Replacement

After the uprising of the 17th of June

The Secretary of the Writers’ Union

Had leaflets distributed in the Stalinallee

Stating that the people

Had forfeited the confidence of the government

And could win it back only

By redoubled efforts. Would it not be easier

In that case for the government

To dissolve the people

And elect another?

Bertolt Brecht, The Solution (1953)



Always remember that to contemporary Leftist elites their allegiance is always to their movement and never to their country:

Labour will give all foreign nationals living in the UK the right to vote in general elections after its annual conference approved the major policy change.

A motion passed by delegates at the gathering in Brighton will see the party adopt a promise to “extend equal rights to vote to all UK residents” if it wins power.

Go here to read the rest. When I was growing up I used to hear it said that all a poor man truly had was God, his Family and his Country. During my lifetime the Left has worked ceaselessly to take away all three. To the contemporary Left people are completely fungible, and if electoral success means replacing populations, so be it.