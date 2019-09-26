Replacement

After the uprising of the 17th of June
The Secretary of the Writers’ Union
Had leaflets distributed in the Stalinallee
Stating that the people
Had forfeited the confidence of the government
And could win it back only
By redoubled efforts. Would it not be easier
In that case for the government
To dissolve the people
And elect another?
Bertolt Brecht, The Solution (1953)
Always remember that to contemporary Leftist elites their allegiance is always to their movement and never to their country:
Labour will give all foreign nationals living in the UK the right to vote in general elections after its annual conference approved the major policy change.
A motion passed by delegates at the gathering in Brighton will see the party adopt a promise to “extend equal rights to vote to all UK residents” if it wins power.
Go here to read the rest. When I was growing up I used to hear it said that all a poor man truly had was God, his Family and his Country. During my lifetime the Left has worked ceaselessly to take away all three. To the contemporary Left people are completely fungible, and if electoral success means replacing populations, so be it.
4 Comments
This is why the Left is so intent on getting rid of the Second Amendment. It is all that stands in their way.
By the way my real-life experience with the United Auto Workers Union whicle working at Chrysler Corp. was the workers said they worked for the Union not Chrysler. Later, come to find out, the Union and the Company are in bed together. That’s how to get Government bailouts. That’s the real revelation. The real deep state are large corporations. They run the world.
I’ve long been of the view that the globalist elites treat people as being the entirely expendable means of production and consumption.
It’s not just the Globalist elite who think that way
” When I was growing up I used to hear it said that all a poor man truly had was God, his Family and his Country.” …and his opinion. The poor man has his opinion, his country, his family and his God. which are being denied in this country of OURS.