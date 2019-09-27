News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The recently released transcript of Trump and the Ukrainian president contained many juicy tidbits for pundits to argue over. But perhaps the most interesting part was the conclusion of the phone call. After exchanging pleasantries, Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky playfully argued for about 15 minutes as to who would hang up first.

“Alright, talk to you soon!” Trump said to conclude the phone call.

“OK, bye,” Zelensky said.

There was silence on both ends of the line.

“You hang up first,” Trump said.

“No, you,” replied Zelensky.

This playful cold war went on for a few minutes.

Finally, the pair agreed to hang up at the same time. “Alright, we’ll hang up on three,” Trump said. “One, two, three.” He waited.

“You didn’t hang up, did you?” Zelensky said.

“Nope!” cried Trump before bursting into laughter. “You rascal!”

Go here to read the rest. See Congressman Schiff, if you are going to make things up you need to be clever and witty.