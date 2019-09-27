Menu

Hang Ups

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The recently released transcript of Trump and the Ukrainian president contained many juicy tidbits for pundits to argue over. But perhaps the most interesting part was the conclusion of the phone call. After exchanging pleasantries, Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky playfully argued for about 15 minutes as to who would hang up first.

“Alright, talk to you soon!” Trump said to conclude the phone call. 

“OK, bye,” Zelensky said. 

There was silence on both ends of the line.

“You hang up first,” Trump said.

“No, you,” replied Zelensky.

This playful cold war went on for a few minutes.

Finally, the pair agreed to hang up at the same time. “Alright, we’ll hang up on three,” Trump said. “One, two, three.” He waited.

“You didn’t hang up, did you?” Zelensky said.

“Nope!” cried Trump before bursting into laughter. “You rascal!”

Go here to read the rest.  See Congressman Schiff, if you are going to make things up you need to be clever and witty.

One Comment

  1. If Democrats had any concern for the integrity and legitimacy of our institutions, this embarrassment to Congress and his political party would be stripped of his chair, and censured by the whole House.

    That neither will happen is all the proof you need to know that all the Democrats care about is the raw exercise of power.

    And that is exactly why they can’t be trusted with it.

