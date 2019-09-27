Yes, We Will Save You !

The “Peak Oil” crisis, fomented by socialists and other totalitarians, cratered and now today America is energy independent and there will be more than enough fossil fuels for all our great-great grandchildren. The so-called “Population Bomb” that was going to blow up the world as we knew it fizzled and turned out to be a dud. After the totalitarians discovered the global cooling crisis, it did not get cold enough; and following the predictions of the global warming apocalypse, it did not get hot enough.

End Of Crises? End Of Power Lust ?

To quote Roseann Rosannadanna, do you think the totalitarians simply shrugged and said, “Never mind”? What’s a good totalitarian to do ? Throw in the towel and forsake power? If you think the answer is “Yes,” you do not know what drives these people:

The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power. (George Orwell, 1984)

Truth? Reality ? We – Godlike -Make Reality, Over And Over.

You can delete a previous article on this subject from this site – Save Us, Saviors Of The World. This, below, is how The Party will now re-do reality.

Attention! Attention!

We are not at war with China, We have never been at war with China.

Newsflash! Newsflash!

Today The Times, ideal of unbiased journalism and the search for truth no matter where it leads, has reported that 3 amazing scientists, who have been researching climate going back many centuries, have discovered that climate will change and the world will end soon, unless we act. Their computerized analyses used in conjunction with a revolutionary new algorithm, 2+2 =5, have served as the basis for their worldwide alarm: Climate changes and will change! Climate will change in the next 5 years unless The Party acts to save us all.

You will joyfully join with The Party in making sacrifices that save us, save our earth and our way of life. Childish, selfish exercises of individual freedom will ultimately result in slavery, and personal liberty, unchecked, will result in the climate changing, uncontrollably.

Ministry Of Climate Care

To deal with this climate change emergency, the Party has formed a new Ministry Of Climate Care which will implement the Party’s solution to the crisis once it is known. All patriots will welcome the Party’s temporary supervision of a few aspects of some citizens’ daily lives; such as

entertainment, energy production and consumption, farming, food production and dissemination, media, manufacturing, labor, transportation, education, healthcare, the economy, financial institutions, markets, housing, waste management, and bodily protein reprocessing.

The new Ministry will ensure that everyone takes their personal vehicles for temporary storage in a Party facility. No citizen, other than Party members working on the crisis, will travel by airplane or bus. Central controllers will set and maintain thermostats nationwide.

Generous Party members who will work in the Climate Care Ministry may, even to their personal embarrassment, be required for some time to use old and now-outlawed vehicles and planes, but these will be necessary to their life-saving, earth-saving work.

Climate Change Heretics

97 researchers who denied there is a climate crisis have been found guilty of thoughtcrime and scientific heresy. They were taken from the Ministry of Climate Care by the Thoughtpolice to the Ministry of Love. These change deniers did not respond to truth treatments, and persisted in their dogmatic adherence to the 2+2=4 algorithm. For their crimes and their heresies they will be publicly executed in the near future.