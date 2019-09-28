Something for the weekend. Autumn Leaves (1945) composed by Joseph Kosma with English lyrics by Johnny Mercer. Sung by the unforgettable Nat King Cole, it is a good welcome for Autumn, my favorite season of the year.
Jo Stafford once interviewed said that when she entered the music business, there were commonly several versions of a given song in circulation at one time, and ‘a song had a chance to find itself among them’. (She also said singers were seldom composers, roles should thought it suboptimal to combine). So, in the spirit of that, the distaff version of a great song:
A great performance of the song Art. I hadn’t heard her sing it before.