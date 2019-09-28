PopeWatch: Culture of Insults

In his homily in front of tens of thousands in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis lamented that “the more we use social media, the less social we are becoming.”

“Nowadays it is fashionable to hurl adjectives and, sadly, even insults,” said the Roman Catholic pontiff, pleading instead that people respond to “malice with goodness.”

Go here to read the rest. Presumably the Pope does not view the statements he has made, collected by The Pope Francis Bumper Book of Insults, as insults. Go here and judge for yourselves.

Sometimes the jokes just write themselves.