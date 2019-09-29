Outside of direct murder, the contemporary Left also has on its account sheet being largely indifferent to the human misery that follows as night does day the implementation of their ludicrous economic policies. Of course Thunberg is merely a useful idiot for those pulling her strings, a pawn. A sixteen year old kid has be to be cut some slack. However, eventually she has to be accountable for what she is proposing if she is continuing to advocate as an adult what she parrots now as a child. The Left are past masters at blaming and shaming their adversaries. They forget one of the more ominous statements of Christ:
For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again.
Matthew 7: 2
One Comment
I can cut her slack – for now. I’ve taught kids Thunberg’s age and worked with some great student leaders and advocates, but teenagers only know the world through the eyes of the peers and adults they trust. Even the best and brightest haven’t acquired the independent judgment to see (1) some of those they trust are not to be trusted or (2) even honorable and well-meaning people can get things badly wrong. If you cannot rent a car until you’re 26, why can you propose to run the world at 16?