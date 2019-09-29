Outside of direct murder, the contemporary Left also has on its account sheet being largely indifferent to the human misery that follows as night does day the implementation of their ludicrous economic policies. Of course Thunberg is merely a useful idiot for those pulling her strings, a pawn. A sixteen year old kid has be to be cut some slack. However, eventually she has to be accountable for what she is proposing if she is continuing to advocate as an adult what she parrots now as a child. The Left are past masters at blaming and shaming their adversaries. They forget one of the more ominous statements of Christ:

For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again.



Matthew 7: 2