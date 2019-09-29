Menu

Brutal

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

 

Outside of direct murder, the contemporary Left also has on its account sheet being largely indifferent to the human misery that follows as night does day the implementation of their ludicrous economic policies.  Of course Thunberg is merely a useful idiot for those pulling her strings, a pawn.  A sixteen year old kid has be to be cut some slack.  However, eventually she has to be accountable for what she is proposing if she is continuing to advocate as an adult what she parrots now as a child.  The Left are past masters at blaming and shaming their adversaries.  They forget one of the more ominous statements of Christ:

For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again.

Matthew 7: 2

 

More to explorer

Pope Leo XIII and Saint Michael the Archangel

Sunday, September 29, AD 2019 1 Comment

(I originally posted this in 2010.  I post it on each September 29, the feast of the Archangels.) In 1947 Father Domenico

Saint of the Day Quote: Feast of the Archangels

Sunday, September 29, AD 2019 No Comments

    THIS festival has been kept with great solemnity on the 29th of September ever since the fifth age, and was

Thought for the Day

Saturday, September 28, AD 2019 2 Comments

BREATHES there the man with soul so dead Who never to himself hath said, This is my own, my native land! Whose

One Comment

  1. I can cut her slack – for now. I’ve taught kids Thunberg’s age and worked with some great student leaders and advocates, but teenagers only know the world through the eyes of the peers and adults they trust. Even the best and brightest haven’t acquired the independent judgment to see (1) some of those they trust are not to be trusted or (2) even honorable and well-meaning people can get things badly wrong. If you cannot rent a car until you’re 26, why can you propose to run the world at 16?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu