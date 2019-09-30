The Heroes of Antifa

Moses : You know it is death to strike an Egyptian?

Joshua : I know it.

Moses : Yet you struck him. Why?

Joshua : To save the old woman.

Moses : What is she to you?

Joshua : An old woman.

Screenplay, The Ten Commandments (1956)

It takes a lot of raw courage to stand up to an elderly woman pushing a walker.

A new video from Canada shows left-wing anti-fascist (Antifa) activists harassing an elderly couple and refusing to let them cross the street.

The video, taken during a protest at Mohawk College in Ontario, Canada, shows an elderly woman with a walker and a man trying to cross the street. The Antifa activists stand in their way and continue to shout their slogans, including “Nazi scum, off our street.”

The Antifa were present to protest an event at the college being held by YouTube personality Dave Rubin and Canadian politician Maxime Bernier, according to the CBC.

Journalist Andy Ngo documented instances of violence at the protests on his Twitter page over the weekend.

Go here to read the rest. Mark Shea, judging from an earlier twitter post, go here to look at it, would no doubt say the old lady had it coming. When you are wearing masks and berating old women in the streets, you just might be the baddies.