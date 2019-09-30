Menu

The Heroes of Antifa

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Moses : You know it is death to strike an Egyptian?

Joshua : I know it.

Moses : Yet you struck him. Why?

Joshua : To save the old woman.

Moses : What is she to you?

Joshua : An old woman.

Screenplay, The Ten Commandments (1956)

 

 

 

 

 

It takes a lot of raw courage to stand up to an elderly woman pushing a walker.

 

A new video from Canada shows left-wing anti-fascist (Antifa) activists harassing an elderly couple and refusing to let them cross the street.

The video, taken during a protest at Mohawk College in Ontario, Canada, shows an elderly woman with a walker and a man trying to cross the street. The Antifa activists stand in their way and continue to shout their slogans, including “Nazi scum, off our street.”

The Antifa were present to protest an event at the college being held by YouTube personality Dave Rubin and Canadian politician Maxime Bernier, according to the CBC.

Journalist Andy Ngo documented instances of violence at the protests on his Twitter page over the weekend.

 

Go here to read the rest.  Mark Shea, judging from an earlier twitter post, go here to look at it, would no doubt say the old lady had it coming.  When you are wearing masks and berating old women in the streets, you just might be the baddies.

 

 

More to explorer

White Fetal Privilege

Monday, September 30, AD 2019 7 Comments

“White Fetal Privilege” refers to systemic, racist advantages, both explicit and implicit,  that white fetuses have over nonwhite minority fetuses. White fetal

Hunter Biden: The Rogue’s Progress

Monday, September 30, AD 2019 No Comments

Jim Geraghty at National Review Online has put together a timeline detailing the career of Hunter Biden:   April 2014: Hunter Biden

Macbeth and Christ

Monday, September 30, AD 2019 1 Comment

    I was watching Orson Welles’ 1948 version of Macbeth.  It is a version of the play steeped in darkness, with

3 Comments

  1. I don’t know what’s worse. The video of the cowards assailing an elderly woman, or Mark’s continued ‘it’s impossible for any leftist to be anything but good, unless evil conservatives with white skin make them do bad’. But then, when Democrat Brian Sims browbeat the old woman praying at an abortion clinic, I remember all Mark said was variations on ‘way to make Trump look good!’, as opposed to actually focus on blasting him for verbally browbeating an elderly woman. So there you go.

  2. I look at stuff like this and think that it’s time we defend ourselves because the police apparently won’t or can’t. But that’s the way of civil war and none of us wants that. On the other hand, if I see Rabiosi Filii Canis (translate the Latin if you can) attacking an older woman, then I hope that I have the courage to stand up and fight back to defend the defenseless even if it means I get knocked on my fat behind and beaten or killed. I am really very angry about this and think it’s time we all avail ourselves of our Second Amendment right. No, I do NOT advocate the initiation of force. NEVER. But what these Animala Edacissima are doing is going too far and the only thing these cowards understand and respect is overwhelming unremitting force. Yes, I wish I were wrong. I wish the Gandhi way would work. But these people are Lupi Voraces.

    PS, apologies to dogs, wolves and animals for using you as comparisons.

  3. Taking an interest in Mark Shea’s rantings and ravings is one of the classic blunders, like getting into a land war in Asia, or going up against a Sicillian when death is on the line.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu