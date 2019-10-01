PopeWatch: Lavender Mafia

PopeWatch doubts if anyone paying attention is surprised by this:
Pope Francis met privately Monday with an American Jesuit who has been attacked by conservative U.S. Catholics for reaching out to gay people, the latest evidence of Francis’ willingness to shrug off right-wing criticism for the sake of his pastoral priorities.
The Vatican listed the audience with the Rev. James Martin among the pope’s daily activities, in a sign that Francis wanted it publicized. Since only some of Francis’ private meetings are announced, the implicit message was a public vote of confidence in Martin’s ministry.
Martin, author of “Building a Bridge,” a book about how the Catholic Church should reach out more to the LGBT community, has had several talks canceled in the United States because of pressure from conservative groups who oppose his advocacy. The Vatican under Francis has welcomed him, however, appointing him as a communications consultant, giving him a speaking slot at a 2018 Vatican-sponsored family rally and now a private papal audience.
In a tweet, Martin said during the 30-minute meeting, he shared with Francis “the joys and hopes, and the griefs and anxieties, of LGBT Catholics and LGBT people worldwide.”
In a telephone interview, Martin said Francis listened intently to his presentation, delivered in Spanish, about the struggles of LGBT Catholics “and how many of them still feel marginalized” by the church.
“I felt encouraged, consoled and inspired by our meeting,” he said. “It was like talking to the most compassionate parish priest you can imagine.”
Go here to read the rest. With the current Pope the Lavender Mafia has a firm friend on the throne of Peter.
Given his penchant for promoting and keeping homosexuals close to him I assume that “Pope” Francis is himself gay.
I doubt it. I think that Pope Francis is interested only in power, and it serves that interest, as he sees it, to appease the Lavender Mafia. Ironic, but fitting, that the most Machiavellian pope in centuries chose the name Francis. It reminds me of Frederick the Great who began his reign by authoring a book denouncing Machiavelli, and then spent the rest of his reign giving a live action performance of The Prince.
I don’t know that we’ll ever know the truth about Francis, but there are certainly other more obvious ways to accumulate power than to surround yourself with every chicken hawk in the Catholic hierarchy. I mean, if he’s not gay, he’s doing a heckuva job disguising that fact. On another note, no one should read into this meeting with Martin. It was nothing more than a chance meeting as their planes waited on the tarmac. I have it on good authority they just talked about grandkids.
“other more obvious ways to accumulate power than to surround yourself with every chicken hawk in the Catholic hierarchy.”
I suspect that the Lavender Mafia forced Pope Benedict to resign.
https://ricochet.com/547522/archives/prelates-and-pederasts/
I further think that Pope Francis took note of this striking display of power.
It’s power in allying with homosexuals and the enjoyment of “making a mess”. Thankfully neither will be effective in the end. The scratchings of tyranny toddler with a crayon on Vatican walls will not endure.
Unless of course, one happens to be one of those faith-filled, faithful, but “rigid Catholics.
God bless those priests.
They are in the majority of our Holy Catholic Church, I believe.
The few who have soured the office and scandalized our Church need help obviously, but we need to politely filter out those who have same sex attractions from seeking the priesthood as vocation.
For the future of our seminarians, Church and children.
As for the Lavender Mafia.
Execute measures to rid the flea bags out of their office NOW. Sting operations, video surveillance cameras…what ever it takes to push them out! Prayer first..force second.
Martin was lightly slapped by Chaput. Francis doesn’t like Chaput. The call was publicized to slap Chaput. Nothing else to see here.
I think it’s more likely that the Lavender Mafia succeeded in electing their candidate Benedict’s successor than that they forced Benedict’s resignation.
And it would behoove Fr. Martin (and us all) to remember to distinguish genuine compassion from the false compassion of Dostoevsky’s Grand Inquisitor.
There is a fair amount of evidence that the resignation came on the heels of a report detailing the network of the Lavender Mafia at the Vatican. Since the Pope Emeritus is still with us six years after his resignation, I find his statement that he resigned for reasons of health less than compelling. Perhaps he meant something other than illness however.
Martin, author of “Building a Bridge,” a book about how the Catholic Church should reach out more to the LGBT community, has had several talks canceled in the United States because of pressure from conservative groups who oppose his advocacy.
Wow, that is a fluffy, sympathetic way to say “people find out this nutbag is going to show up and tell the sponsors what he believes and how it contradicts binding teaching, the previously misled sponsors cancel the invitation.”
Since the Pope Emeritus is still with us six years after his resignation, I find his statement that he resigned for reasons of health less than compelling.
He looks pretty frail in the pictures that are more candid, honestly.
He’d either have worked himself into the grave– or worse, become a physically weak pope suitable for the underhanded mess that got us in this place.
(and no, it doesn’t seem to have worked out like he probably hoped– a young, healthy, energetic hard-charger fixing the problem; on the other hand, we ARE actually hearing about stuff…..)
Considering that he is the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1413 I suspect that there was much more to his resignation than health and the rigors of being Pope. He, better than most of his predecessors, knew that what the job entailed before he accepted election in 2005. We probably won’t get to the truth of it until after he is gone. I would not wager against a complete account of the reasons for his resignation having been written by the Pope Emeritus with orders to publish after he has departed this Vale of Tears.
My take as well.
I would not wager against a complete account of the reasons for his resignation having been written by the Pope Emeritus with orders to publish after he has departed this Vale of Tears.
I would.
This is wishcasting; hoping something comes out about Benedict’s resignation, or about the St. Gall group, or the 2013 conclave that will make the
badorangemanPeronist go away and undo all his works.
Nope, this is speculation by an attorney of 37 years standing who can smell a phony story a mile off. The suddenness of his resignation, and the shifting stories about it: Benedict decided after his doctor forbid him to go to World Youth Day in Brazil, no it was God who told the Pope to resign in a mystical experience, no the mystical experience was denied by the Pope’s spokesman, etc, indicate that the Pope decided to conceal the real reason for his resignation. The Pope Emeritus has a love of history and I doubt he will want this question mark hovering over his exit from the papacy.
I also doubt it was for health reasons that the Pope Emeritus resigned. I doubt it because his predecessor had Parkinson’s and several operations yet he maintained a demanding schedule despite his lack of health and when his aides asked him to slow down a bit he reportedly said; “Si crollo, crollo” (“If I collapse, I collapse”). I do not see Benedict citing health reasons that one could see as less debilitating as St. John Paul’s. I believe he was forced out and he kept it quiet in order to protect the faithful in some way for he knew what was coming down the pike.
It’s possible this publicized meeting was also a lead up to the Amazonian Summit.
These are tough times.