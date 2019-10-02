False Prophets

[22] Thou shalt have this sign: Whatsoever that same prophet foretelleth in the name of the Lord, and it cometh not to pass: that thing the Lord hath not spoken, but the prophet hath forged it by the pride of his mind: and therefore thou shalt not fear him.
Deuteronomy 18: 22
Algore may be a lying sack of schitt, but at least he’s been able to cash in on the climoscare hoax to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.
King of the environmental grifters.
Somewhere, P.T. Barnum is smiling.
Funny isn’t it when Charles Ponzi screwed over so many people with his money making scheme the people who were taken in by this scam screamed bloody murder and demanded Ponzi’s blood yet let Al Gore do this same thing but to a much greater degree he is treated as the Golden Calf. The only way someone can scam you is if you let them.
Algore’s grift is about the only thing that’s green about the climoscare hoax.
Recall that Harry Truman was a loyal soldier of the Prendergast machine in Kansas City. Congressional pensions were enacted in 1958 because he was rather cash poor. Herbert Hoover didn’t need the money, but he took the pension to avoid embarrassing Truman who did need the money. The Truman’s were the very first two people in America to sign up for Medicare in 1965. The insurance wasn’t redundant in their case. Recall also that Richard Nixon (who had overdue legal bills) was derided and slammed for taking $600,000 for 29 hours of one-on-one interviews with David Frost (“Who else would have asked for a fee?”, quoth the pretentious James Fallows, who likely has never noticed the buckraking of the Clintons or Gore). A contextually similar sum today would be about $4,000,000, or about 20 hours worth of Billy Jeff boilerplate at his usual rate (not including the amenities on which the Clintons insist). That prominent politicians like Gore, Obama, the Clintons, and Rahm Emmanuel end up big rich without any discernible business skills is an indicator of the decadence of the age.
Art just explained why Biden (probably sincerely) believes neither he nor his son did anything wrong.
If the environmentalist really believed in anthropogenic climate change, then we would be going b@11$ to the wall nuclear, no holds barred, gas pedal to the metal, all ahead flank. Wind and solar at less than 30% capacity factor always require fossil spinning reserve for the 70% of the time that they generate zip point squat. But since these environmentalists (like Al Gore) oppose nuclear even MORE than they oppose fossil, it’s obvious they don’t believe in the nonsense they purport is happening.
PS, as I recall, Al Gore Sr. (Junior’s father) did support nuclear. “Senator Al Gore, Sr. was a member of the Joint Committee on Atomic Energy and once proposed legislation to allow the Atomic Energy Commission to build a number of nuclear power plants to feed its own facilities as a way to encourage the development of a commercial nuclear power industry. He saw the technology as one way for public power to help improve people’s lives. As a Senator from Tennessee he was also influential in getting approvals for the Tennessee Valley Authority nuclear power projects.” We need TAC’s favorite historian to do an expose story on the history of US environmentalism, energy policy & nuclear. 😉
