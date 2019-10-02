In regard to the colored people, there is always more that is benevolent, I perceive, than just, manifested towards us. What I ask for the negro is not benevolence, not pity, not sympathy, but simply justice. The American people have always been anxious to know what they shall do with us… I have had but one answer from the beginning. Do nothing with us! Your doing with us has already played the mischief with us. Do nothing with us! If the apples will not remain on the tree of their own strength, if they are worm-eaten at the core, if they are early ripe and disposed to fall, let them fall! … And if the negro cannot stand on his own legs, let him fall also. All I ask is, give him a chance to stand on his own legs! Let him alone! If you see him on his way to school, let him alone, don’t disturb him! If you see him going to the dinner table at a hotel, let him go! If you see him going to the ballot box, let him alone, don’t disturb him! If you see him going into a work-shop, just let him alone, — your interference is doing him positive injury.
January 26, 1865-Frederick Douglass
Preach it brother. The call for reparations is simply yet another attempt by the Democrat Party to profit politically from race hatred, a perennial campaign theme of Democrats. The colors have shifted, but the old siren song of stoking racial fears to win votes is the same. In its current incarnation the appeal to race implicitly argues that blacks are inherently doomed in a racist society unless government props them up. No Democrat member of the Klan, circa 1867, could have put it better.
They think they profit politically by promoting racial division and hate with lies.
Everything the left has is 96% BS.
Amy Wax has been taking this idea apart from the perspective of social policy.
An aspect of this is that various parties for whom the Democratic Party is their electoral vehicle manufacture patron-client relations reflexively. A social order in which equal liberty and careers-open-to-talents are the primary operating principles leaves little room for building such relationships. In the early 20th century, you had ward heelers and machine bosses offering ‘help and favors’. Now you have publicly funded bureaucracies staffed with lawyers and social workers making a 9 to 5 career out of distributing the swag. The political economy of 1929 could have benefited from some adjustments, but not the manufacture of whole economic sectors and the 1,001 cross-subsidy plans we have now. Time to blow it up.