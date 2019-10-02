The America We Grew Up In

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

Ronald Reagan

Comedian Jeff Allen recalls America before the lawyers took over. Allen and I are of approximately the same vintage. We did not really grow up in a golden age, it merely seems so now with a nanny state run amok, futilely attempting to build a risk free utopia where all special snowflakes are to be preserved in amber from that very hazardous adventure known as life. I pity kids growing up today, and I am glad that I grew up in a time when most adults were attempting to raise future adults, teaching us early to take part in the rewards and risks of life, instead of today when too many adults, never having fully grown up themselves, are raising perpetual children. The child is father to the man has become the child is father to the childish adult. Old man rant off.

Q: Au contraire, he’s the person you wanted to be. One who was less arrogant, and undisciplined as a youth. One who was less like me. The Jean-Luc Picard you wanted to be, the one who did not fight the Nausicaan, had quite a different career from the one you remember. That Picard never had a brush with death, never came face to face with his own mortality, never realised how fragile life is or how important each moment must be. So his life never came into focus. He drifted for much of his career, with no plan or agenda, going from one assignment to the next, never seizing the opportunities that presented themselves. He never lead the away team on Milika Three to save the ambassador, or took charge of the Stargazer’s Bridge when its Captain was killed. And no one ever offered him a command. He learned to play it safe. And he never, ever got noticed by anyone.

Tapestry, aired February 15, 1993, Star Trek The Next Generation episode