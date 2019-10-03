Latest From Eastwood

The attempted lynching in the media of the late Richard Jewell was a prime example of “fake news” by the mainstream media. Go here to read about it. Jewell went through hell, largely because of a misuse by the FBI of “criminal profiling:. There was bupkis evidence to connect Jewell to the Centennial Olympic Park bombing. That did not stop the media from having a field day mocking the fat, inarticulate hero. Truly shameful, and it deserves to be remembered. The only thing good about this for Jewell was that the internet was in its infancy when this witch hunt occurred.