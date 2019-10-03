Only in Texas

Go here to read about it. That is what true Christian forgiveness looks like. I confess that in a similar circumstance I would find it difficult to do, but that is my fault and has nothing to do with the absolute truth of Christ’s eternal call for forgiveness and love.
This is a wave, a tsunami of grace for all to share in. The Judge was clearing tears away. Two weeks ago our 7th graders were listening to me share a similar story of a mother who had lost her daughter in a school shooting. She was on camera saying that she forgave the shooter and was praying for his family. That is Charity in action.
These moments will reverberate throughout time.