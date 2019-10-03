Only in Texas

Menu

Go here to read about it.  That is what true Christian forgiveness looks like.  I confess that in a similar circumstance I would find it difficult to do, but that is my fault and has nothing to do with the absolute truth of Christ’s eternal call for forgiveness and love.

One Comment

  1. This is a wave, a tsunami of grace for all to share in. The Judge was clearing tears away. Two weeks ago our 7th graders were listening to me share a similar story of a mother who had lost her daughter in a school shooting. She was on camera saying that she forgave the shooter and was praying for his family. That is Charity in action.

    These moments will reverberate throughout time.

