PopeWatch: Clueless Angels

From Rorate Caeli:

Piazza San Pietro — Saint Peter’s Square: one of the architectural jewels of mankind, the centerpiece of baroque Rome, and one of the masterpieces of the long and productive life of Gian Lorenzo Bernini.

While there have been significant changes outside and leading to the square (done by the Italian state after the Lateran agreements), the magnificent square itself has been left virtually unchanged since Bernini added the second fountain in 1675 to make the whole space perfectly symmetrical. Not even the upheavals that followed the unfortunate Second Vatican Council were enough for the post-conciliar popes to feel entitled to make changes to this central spot of Catholicism and Romanitas. On the square itself, many temporary structures are often added for events or security, but only two images were to be found on the ground, in the space in front of the basilica: the patron saints of the City, Saints Peter and Paul.

That is, until today:

unveiled a two-ton massive bronze boondoggle called “Angels Unaware”, dedicated to “refugees and migrants”. This Sunday, the Feast of Saint Michael the Archangel (which, in the Novus Ordo calendar gathers “angels” in general), the very “woke” bishop of Romea two-ton massive bronze boondoggle called “Angels Unaware”, dedicated to “refugees and migrants”.

The only positive thing to say about it is that at least it is not a piece of incomprehensible “contemporary art”, but only of low-quality realism.

It would be amusing if one of the Muslim immigrants that Pope Francis has foisted upon Europe would protest this statue as being idolatrous:

Firstly, it may be understood from your question that what is to be denounced is the fact that the statue is of a kaafir, and that if it was a statue of a Muslim it would be permissible to erect it. This is a mistake, because all statues of animate beings are equally haraam, regardless of whether they are made in the images of a Muslim or a kaafir. Indeed, making a statue of a kaafir is worse, because it combines two evils, that of making the statue and that of glorifying this kaafir.