Menu

Animated History of Japan

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

 

A fascinating look at the history of Japan during World War II.  Would be a great resource for home schoolers as a starting point to study the land of the rising sun.

More to explorer

On Climate Change…Again

Friday, October 4, AD 2019 8 Comments

I may be out of touch, but I confess that the first time I ever heard the name Greta Thunberg was during

Tolerance

Friday, October 4, AD 2019 8 Comments

The above video features Dave Rubin, a homosexual former Leftist, who still holds many liberal, in the contemporary sense of the word,

News to Her

Friday, October 4, AD 2019 7 Comments

    News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: WASHINGTON, D.C.—After Hillary Clinton once again suggested that Donald Trump was

4 Comments

  1. Snagging THAT so fast your head will spin…. have all the kids studying Japanese right now, with Duolingo. Not as impressive as it sounds, but they seem to be having fun and are better at the squiggles than I am.

  2. My strongest interest in foreign countries not named England, Ireland or Scotland, Foxfier, has always been Spain, but next in line is Japan. Their history has been strikingly different from most nations, with a culture that is a world unto itself. Good choice for your kids to study.

  3. Thank you.
    A big part of why we think it’s worth a much longer, harder look is that they are an honorable culture, an almost Christian culture, that in living memory very much did not consider all humans to be people.
    Plus my husband and I are just fascinated by the stories and a lot of their media, of which a lot has become more Christian than Christian media. ^.^

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu