On Climate Change…Again

I may be out of touch, but I confess that the first time I ever heard the name Greta Thunberg was during a recent homily at our local parish. Our weekend associate pastor used the Gospel for September 29th about the rich man and Lazarus to make a point about climate change (see Lk 16:19-31). In the homily, the rich man represented the rich industrialized nations of the world and Lazarus represented the poor nations that suffer because of climate change, while the rich nations do nothing. The homily went on to suggest that we have a ray of hope found in a modern day teenaged prophetess named Greta who warns us of our impending doom.
I don’t think the average person in the congregation would consider questioning some of the base premises involved with such an analogy about climate change such as:
- Is the change (namely global warming) a deviation from normal considering Earths’ long history?
- If yes, is the change the root cause of additional suffering for poorer nations?
- If yes, is the root cause of the change the burning of fossil fuels (CO2 emissions)?
- If yes, is it certain that reducing or eliminating fossil fuels would alleviate the suffering?
- Is the science settled enough to make sweeping alterations to how we live?
Additionally…How much would forcibly reducing or eliminating fossil fuels hurt poor nations trying to industrialize? What about de-industrializing richer nations? Wouldn’t they become poorer, and therefore likely to reduce the aid they already send to the poorest nations?
Aside from the hidden presumptions needed to draw such an analogy from the Gospel, what I found most disconcerting was when the priest refereed to Greta as a prophet. Coincidentally, I then heard a similar concern on the Patrick Madrid show on October 2nd (go to minute 23). Patrick mentioned that the Church of Sweden (the Lutheran church in Sweden) announced that Greta is a successor to Jesus Christ. What could that possibly mean???
Given all the confusion, I wanted to link a post I wrote about climate change back in November of 2017. It’s written through the lens of a problem solving & decision making process we use where I work, so if someone is willing & able to set aside their emotional, political and even religious leanings, the post just might provide a detached point of view.
8 Comments
I Really hope your associate Pastor knows the difference between Christian stewardship and pagan worship of the environment. Because Climate worship is paganism rebranded.
God said: “I draw you with bands of love.”. Fear mongering and heresy are tools of oppression.
My priest’s talk on climate change:
https://prognosticis.blogspot.com/2019/02/oecologia-et-sanitas.html
I would have confronted that priest and publicly given him a piece of my mind, then I would never return to that parish as I slammed his sermon all over FB, the blogosphere and elsewhere.
If we’re going to compare Scoldilocks to anyone, by rights it ought to be Stephen of Cloyes.
Change parishes. I would suggest an FSSP or Ordinariate parish, right off the top of my head, near you.
Certainly a couple of degrees of warmth is not as bad as an ice age – that would be bad. We know cooling periods, warming periods and full ice ages have happened in the past. We’re not sure exactly how much of an effect human beings are having now.
It’s occurred to me that the more confusion there is in the Church the more:
1. People turn to other religions like climate change and…
2. The more Clergy become enamored with speaking on things that have nothing to do with eternal salvation.
3. The more confusion.
4. repeat,,, 1-2-3
“the more confusion there is in the Church the more:1. People turn to other religions like climate change and…”
Bingo!
Nature hates a vacuum, even in our spiritual lives so if faith and the belief in the true God is allowed to die, then people will NEED something else to believe in, to replace the God they lost, something to aspire to, something in which they feel gives sense to their lives and if that something is playing a role in protecting Mother Earth, Gaia then it is not surprising how environmentalism now becomes the object of their desire.
Number 2 is marketing influenced church craft. The only way for the church to become less relevant to the lives of people enamored of climate change hysteria is by trying to become more relevant by signaling that it shares in the hysteria.