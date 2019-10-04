PopeWatch: Eternal Problem

One of the few headlines that could be true at almost any point of the 20 centuries that the Church has existed is : Scandal in Regard to Church Funds!

The Vatican apparently has suspended five employees after raids on Vatican offices.

Vatican police conducted a raid on offices in the Secretariat of State and its financial oversight office Oct. 1 following complaints of financial mismanagement, the Vatican press office said.

The following day, Italian magazine L’Espresso published an alleged internal notice from the Vatican informing of the “cautionary suspension” of five individuals.

Go here to read the rest. Clerics and Mammon seem to mix all too easily. If the Church ever does get her finances in order, that will be the time to begin scanning the skies for the Second Coming.