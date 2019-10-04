The above video features Dave Rubin, a homosexual former Leftist, who still holds many liberal, in the contemporary sense of the word, views. That he has found a home among conservatives, and is now viciously attacked by the Left, tells you all you need to know about where tolerance truly exists on the current American political scene.
8 Comments
But isn’t Dave Rubin actually Libertarian and NOT Conservative, and isn’t he still homosexual? And isn’t he of Jewish descent and NOT white European descent? Doesn’t Antifa do ANY research on its potential victims? The answer is no. That’s why sadly the only appropriate response because the Second Amendment. God save us all!
“That’s why sadly the only appropriate response because the Second Amendment.”
No, the appropriate response is speech and debate. One hideous Civil War was more than enough for this nation.
“Libertarian” is one of the magic words that too many Antifa are sympathetic with– although their libertarians are more, oh how can I put it, in line with the people the Libertarian Party keeps nominating than the philosophy, with added gun confiscation and an acceptable compromise. I wouldn’t be shocked if some of these thugs consider themselves libertarians.
One hideous Civil War was more than enough for this nation.
Not up to us. “In YOUR HANDS, my fellow countrymen…” and all that.
Antifa are rather loosely-wired vulgarians with a tenuous connection to the labor force. They’re consequential because local police refuse to enforce laws against disorderly conduct, harassment, affray, and assault. Some of it is just the general lassitude of our court system, which vies with the public schools for the title of ‘Least Impressive American Institution’. Some of it is indubitably politically motivated as judges and even prosecutors take their cues from their social circle and police are under instruction from leftoid politicians to enforce laws in a selective and sectarian manner.
These people are Melissa Click’s muscle. Now, ask yourselves about the people whose bidding they are doing, and you realize our professional-managerial stratum is deeply corrupt. It used to be just the academy and the bar; now it’s pretty much everywhere. And I don’t think ‘speech and debate’ will make much of a dent in the problem.
“And I don’t think ‘speech and debate’ will make much of a dent in the problem.” That’s my point. Wish however Donald were right.
“And I don’t think ‘speech and debate’ will make much of a dent in the problem.”
It better Art. The last time it didn’t in this country we had 750k Americans killed, millions more wounded, many maimed for life, and a quarter of the country devastated. A contemporary civil war would be a fight between urban centers and the rest, with racial animosities tossed in. With modern weaponry the body count from such a conflict would likely make our first civil war look like a minor disturbance in comparison.
To my grief some idiots among the Democrats are working overtime to bring about a civil war:
Tlaib told Detroit constituents at her “Congress, Coffee, and Conversation” event on Tuesday that lawmakers are focused on how best to take cabinet members into custody. “This is the first time we’ve ever had a situation like this,” she said. “So they’re trying to figure out, no joke, is it the D.C. police that goes and gets them? We don’t know. Where do we hold them?”…
Tlaib said her colleagues are “trying to tread carefully” in this “uncharted territory.”
“I will tell them they can hold all those people right here in Detroit,” she joked. “We’ll take care of them and make sure they show up to the committee hearings
https://hotair.com/headlines/archives/2019/10/tlaib-democrats-looking-arrest-trump-officials/
Blind fools, utterly blind fools.
I wish Donald were correct about dialogue being an effective means of persuading the liberal left. But sadly it no longer is. Two examples:
(1) Blowup on FB because I posted a prayer for President Trump. The objector cited Trump’s past macho braggadocio against women. I responded with Clinton’s adulteries and rapes. The objector than launched into vile invective against Trump. No dialogue to be had.
(2) At work our Admin Assistant in a private moment asked me what bothered me as the most important issues in politics. I knew she was a Democrat so I asked if she really wanted to know. She said yes. So I said abortion and sodomite marriage. She said, “We won;t talk about that.” No dialogue.
These people over time by giving themselves up to sexual perversion and murder become demon possessed. You cannot dialogue with them. I wish that were not the case, and I do NOT want a civil war which as Donald rightly points out will make the first one look like firecrackers with minor cuts & bruises. But consider what these diabolical people are. Donald himself cites the example of what Tlaib wants to do to the President’s cabinet!
This has NOTHING to do with this post’s subject matter, but it’s another example. Read the whole thing. And consider the impact of godless toxic feminism (Dr. Carrie Gress’ phrase, not mine) on business, Academia, government and the military.
https://prognosticis.blogspot.com/2019/09/nuscale-et-curatura-privilegiatus.html
Imagine if a white male employee at a nuke company were to calmly and objectively oppose preferentially skewing hiring and promotion practices that unfairly favor unqualified individuals merely because of the color of their skin or the genitalia with which they were born. He would be fired! No dialogue allowed! This is godless liberalism. It does NOT allow dialogue! And it has gone too far. Yes, hire and promote minorities and women, but only those who are qualified more than their white male competitors; let the best person win without respect to skin color or sex. This is after all nuke pwr. What’s happening however has gotta be stopped and I hope peacefully. I also pray for a Trump victory in 2020. Barring that, I pray for the Second Coming – Μαρανα θα, veni celeriter, Domine Iesu!