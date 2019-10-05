Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Anna Schaeffer

“Jesus, I live for you.”
Saint Anna Schaeffer
She said this just before her death. Over 15,000 miracles have been attributed to her intervention since her death on October 5, 1929.
“Jesus, I live for you.”
Saint Anna Schaeffer
She said this just before her death. Over 15,000 miracles have been attributed to her intervention since her death on October 5, 1929.
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: ISRAEL—There was a certain man who had two sons, and the younger son
Many observers of Pope Francis fail to realize what a superb sense of humor he has. Here is a sample: Pope
Something for the weekend. Dragnet theme song performed by Ray Anthony and his orchestra in 1953. Bonus: My favorite Joe Friday speech: