This Looks Like a Hoot

The fifth rule: Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.
Saul Alinksy, Rules for Radicals
Go here to view the Kickstarter page. I can’t wait for the computer version.
Your prayers are keeping me here—let me go. Blessed Marie Rose Durocher, said smilingly to one of her Sisters, just before Durocher
I have never been a fan of President Wilson, but his attempt to convince the American people that his League of Nations
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: ISRAEL—There was a certain man who had two sons, and the younger son
One Comment
Saul Alinsky admired Satan because Satan had his own kingdom. If hell is so great why does not Satan stay there?