Banned by CNN

You can tell when a Trump ad is effective.  CNN will refuse to allow the Trump campaign to buy air time.  The type of corruption that Biden and his son engage in is commonplace in Washington, a town built on influence peddling.  The push to impeach Trump because of his attempt to have the Ukraine investigate why Hunter Biden was paid 50K a month strikes too close to home for denizens of the swamp.  Ironically Trump, the ultimate insider, is a mortal threat to business as usual in Washington, and the over the top reaction against him demonstrates how rarely these public thieves ever face any challenge.

