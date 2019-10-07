Gravel Road

https://youtu.be/F1ik0NQGUyg

Gotta get on that gravel road.

Off this highway where I’m all alone.

Gotta go there where I know I belong.

That old gravel road going back home.

My sisters called and said Mama’s waiting for you.

She’s softly praying saying she’s almost done.

Said she’s not leavin’ ‘til you come here to be with her.

She’s not going to heaven ‘til you come back home.

Even today I can see the old house and Mama on the porch,

When the school bus let me off, rain or shine

She‘d be wavin’ and smilin’ her Mama smile,

She was so proud sayin’ “this is a son of mine.”

Those late, late nights I’d try to drive real slow,

That gravel can make a racket under your truck

bouncin’ all around.

Still the lite’d be on and she’d be there prayin’ ,

Both of us hopin’ Daddy hadn’t heard a sound.

And here’s how Mama prayed for me:

Lord, you and I know this boy better than most folks.

You put your life in him, and I raised him best I could.

These seeds you and me planted,

It’s Your love and mine, that’s why he’s good.

Gotta get on that gravel road.

Off this highway where I’m all alone.

Gotta go there where I know I belong.

That old gravel road going back home.

I drove up and my sisters were on the porch,

Smilin’ sad like you do when someone’s passin’ on.

Mama’s praying and waitin’ for you.

Keeps sayin’ she’s not goin’ to the Lord ‘til you get back home.

She was laying there all peaceful looking up at me.

She told me – I knew you’d get here so together we could pray.

It’s been a while since you been to church I know.

My room’s gonna be our little chapel here today.

She reached out for my hand and we began to pray. Our Father who art in heaven. . .

We hadn’t finished, but she stopped and looked at me with those Mama eyes.

Son, hanging’ there with Jesus that good thief knew there was a kingdom in heaven and he said ‘Lord, remember me’. And Jesus told him they were goin’ to be together, real soon, you and me in paradise, He said. Son, that’s gonna be your kingdom too. I’m asking Jesus to bring you there to be with your Daddy and me.

For thine is the kingdom, and the power and the glory .

Then she held my hand tight and said “I love you Son. “

I told her, “I love you Mama,”

And she was gone.

Gone down that road back home.

Gotta get on that gravel road.

Off this highway where I’m all alone.

Gotta go there where I know I belong.

That old gravel road going back home.

Copyright GM 2019 ©