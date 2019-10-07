Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Grimonia

She was an Irish maiden of illustrious birth who left her country to consecrate herself to God. She was martyred in defence of her chastity in the place of her retirement in Picardy in the diocess of Laon. On the spot a chapel was built which became famous for her relics and miracles, and grew into a considerable town, called from its original Capelle. In the wars in the fifteenth century her relics were translated to the abbey of regular canons of Hennin Lictard, between Douay and Lens, where she is honoured together with St. Proba her fellow martyr. See Stilting, ad 7 Sept. p. 80.