To Forgive is Racist!

News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

U.S.—Forgiveness and hugs are among the 36 new entries recently added to a database of hateful gestures used by white supremacists and other far-right extremists.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, forgiveness became obviously racist after Brandt Jean forgave and embraced his brother’s killer, ex-police officer Amber Guyger, prompting millions of white people to say things like, “this is beautiful” and other racially charged slurs. “While we do not think Brandt intended to use the racist gesture, it is obvious now that this was white supremacy at work. The KKK is known for their forgiveness and long, warm hugs,” said Mosen Hemlock of the ADL.

Go here to read the rest. Yep, this has to be nipped in the bud. If people start forgiving one another, and doing their best to truly live by the teachings of Christ, a whole lot of people in the perpetual grievance industry would find themselves out of work, and we can’t have that.