Menu

Mother Love

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print 
If I were hanged on the highest hill,
Mother o' mine, O mother o' mine!
I know whose love would follow me still,
Mother o' mine, O mother o' mine!

If I were drowned in the deepest sea,
Mother o' mine, O mother o' mine!
I know whose tears would come down to me,
Mother o' mine, O mother o' mine!

If I were damned of body and soul,
I know whose prayers would make me whole,
Mother o' mine, O mother o' mine!
Rudyard Kipling

In 1973, the whole country was gripped by the tragic story of John McClamrock, a high school football player paralyzed during a violent tackle. But after the newspapers moved on, another story was quietly unfolding, one of courage, perseverance, and a mother’s fierce love.

 

Go here to read the rest.  It is in our ability to love and to be loved, especially in affliction, that we come closest to emulating the sacrificial love of God in this Vale of Tears.

More to explorer

That Will Sting

Tuesday, October 8, AD 2019 7 Comments

  For all their pretensions of political correctness, you can see how much human liberties matter to organizations like the NBA and

Mrs. President

Tuesday, October 8, AD 2019 2 Comments

  We have a petticoat government!  Wilson is not acting! Mrs. Wilson is President! Senator Albert Fall (R.NM.) Edith Wilson had a

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Pelagia the Penitent

Tuesday, October 8, AD 2019 No Comments

THIS saint had been a comedian at Antioch, even whilst she was a catechumen; but afterwards renounced that profession, and became a

2 Comments

  1. The love of a mom.
    Thank you so much for this story.
    [I am so proud of you.]
    What great love.
    Thanks again.

  2. I saw this same story on Get Pocket today…. moved me to tears several times.

    Also on Get Pocket today was another story of mother love from Texas Monthly, about a survivor of the 1966 Univ of Texas sniper murders who lost her unborn baby (she was 8 months pregnant at the time of the shooting). The grief she feels to this day over her lost child, and how it changed her life, are movingly described in that story.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu