If I were hanged on the highest hill, Mother o' mine, O mother o' mine! I know whose love would follow me still, Mother o' mine, O mother o' mine! If I were drowned in the deepest sea, Mother o' mine, O mother o' mine! I know whose tears would come down to me, Mother o' mine, O mother o' mine! If I were damned of body and soul, I know whose prayers would make me whole, Mother o' mine, O mother o' mine! Rudyard Kipling
In 1973, the whole country was gripped by the tragic story of John McClamrock, a high school football player paralyzed during a violent tackle. But after the newspapers moved on, another story was quietly unfolding, one of courage, perseverance, and a mother’s fierce love.
Go here to read the rest. It is in our ability to love and to be loved, especially in affliction, that we come closest to emulating the sacrificial love of God in this Vale of Tears.
The love of a mom.
Thank you so much for this story.
[I am so proud of you.]
What great love.
Thanks again.
I saw this same story on Get Pocket today…. moved me to tears several times.
Also on Get Pocket today was another story of mother love from Texas Monthly, about a survivor of the 1966 Univ of Texas sniper murders who lost her unborn baby (she was 8 months pregnant at the time of the shooting). The grief she feels to this day over her lost child, and how it changed her life, are movingly described in that story.