PopeWatch: Amazon Spirit

The Pope’s opening remarks at the Amazon Synod:

In his opening remarks for the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region Monday, Pope Francis said the assembly’s working document is meant to be “destroyed” as the starting point of the work of the Holy Spirit, who he prays will guide the synodal process.

“Synod is to walk together under the inspiration and guidance of the Holy Spirit,” the Pope said inside the Synod Hall Oct. 7. “The Holy Spirit is the main actor of the synod. Please, let’s not throw it out of the room.”

Pope Francis, speaking in Spanish, explained that in the two years leading to this point there have been consultations and discussions within bishops’ conferences and at the pre-synodal council to create the synod’s working document.

The much-discussed working document, called the instrumentum laboris, “is a martyr text destined to be destroyed, because that is where it is as a starting point for what the Spirit will do in us,” he stated.

The Pope noted that it is normal to experience resistance in the Christian life but said “now we walk under the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Now we must let the Holy Spirit express himself in this assembly, express himself among us, express himself with us, through us, and express himself despite us.”

Go here to read the rest. Translation from ecclesispeak:

What the Amazon Synod produces will come straight from God and anyone who disagrees is a bad Christian.

PopeWatch once defended a gambler who cheated at cards. When asked what the hardest part of cheating at cards was, the gambler replied: To act surprised after winning a completely rigged game.