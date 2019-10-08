Official Theme Song of the Trump 2020 Campaign?

I often tell people that I practice law not for the money but for the entertainment value. If it is Trump v. Warren next year, as I expect, politics should be very entertaining indeed. Matthew Walther at The Week gives us the details:

Then there is the related question of her composure. If you don’t think Trump is capable of getting under her skin, remember that last year he single-handedly convinced her to take a freaking DNA test, the results of which she proudly reported, not-so-accidentally endorsing the “one-drop” theory. Native Americans were, rather understandably, appalled. Everyone else, with the possible exception of Trump himself, was confused. This is not how a sober-minded person responds to jibes from someone who has spent his entire life insulting people.

The Native American ancestry controversy is not going away, even if Warren does somehow manage to beat the current Super Tuesday math, which still favors Biden. How many Pocahontas jokes do you think she can stomach? Is she ready for Trump to tweet “Colors of the Wind” with her face superimposed on the Disney princess character by some teenaged alt-right sludgelord? Is she ready for the rally at which Trump tunelessly declaims — in that affectless monotone he adopts whenever he is trying to read something — the lyrics from Cher’s “Half Breed”? Talking about postal banking in the middle of all this is going to require a very cool head.

Go here to read the rest. Every great comedian needs an earnest straight man. In Warren, a humorless scold who lies with all the plausibility of Nixon attempting to do a polka, Trump has been granted a straight woman for the ages. I don’t know if Trump prays much, but if he goes up against Fauxcahontas God has granted him another perfect opponent to run against.