I’ll Take an RPG Game With the Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Hattip to Dale Price. What a brilliant piece of marketing:

Fast food marketing is a weird world. Sometimes it’s as simple as giving out free food. Sometimes they’re making games where you date Colonel Sanders. Is it supposed to make you sexually attracted to fried chicken? Rewire your brain so that only 11 herbs and spices can make you feel whole?

Whatever the motivation, sometimes you wind up with a thoughtfully crafted and meticulously planned out “Dungeons & Dragons”-style RPG. Ahem. “Sometimes” may just mean once, but that once is right now. Wendy’s has constructed a Wendy’s-themed table-top role-playing game called “Feast of Legends” that you can get for free.

“The nation of Frestovia has been the lone beacon of hope in the land of Beef’s Keep for decades,” the site reads. “However, the Ice Jester and his rogues gallery of frozen fiends threaten Queen Wendy’s reign of prosperity.” You get the idea. Beef puns. Fresh beef and Queen Wendy are the good guys, and the Ice Jester aka Definitely-Not-Ronald-McDonald and his friends are the baddies. You trek your way through the French Fry Forest, Frosty Canyon, Dave’s Double Hills, and Costa del Spicy. It’s basically the chain’s favorite barb in game form.

Go here to read the rest. Go here for the free game. Wendy’s appreciates the huge market of gaming geeks who devour fast food as readily as they devour games.

I have always had a soft spot in my heart for Wendy’s. Their founder, the late Dave Thomas, was an up by the bootstraps guy. Born out of wedlock, throughout his life he was an ardent supporter of adoption, a stance which Wendy’s maintains to this day.

Married for 47 years he and his wife had five kids, including Melinda who was the model for the Wendy of Wendy’s.

Besides, he did some pretty cool commercials in his day.