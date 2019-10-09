I’ll Take an RPG Game With the Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Hattip to Dale Price. What a brilliant piece of marketing:
Fast food marketing is a weird world. Sometimes it’s as simple as giving out free food. Sometimes they’re making games where you date Colonel Sanders. Is it supposed to make you sexually attracted to fried chicken? Rewire your brain so that only 11 herbs and spices can make you feel whole?
Whatever the motivation, sometimes you wind up with a thoughtfully crafted and meticulously planned out “Dungeons & Dragons”-style RPG. Ahem. “Sometimes” may just mean once, but that once is right now. Wendy’s has constructed a Wendy’s-themed table-top role-playing game called “Feast of Legends” that you can get for free.