PopeWatch: Divinity of Christ

An extra PopeWatch for today.
Well this would explain a lot:
The Vatican said Wednesday that an Italian journalist it has previously corrected was not speaking accurately when he claimed that Pope Francis denied Christ’s divinity.
“As already stated on other occasions, the words that Dr. Eugenio Scalfari attributes in quotation marks to the Holy Father during talks with him cannot be considered a faithful account of what was actually said but represent a personal and free interpretation of what he heard, as appears completely evident from what is written today regarding the divinity of Jesus Christ,” Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See’s press office, said in a statement Oct. 9.
The statement came in response to a column in La Repubblica, the newspaper founded by Scalfari, in which the 95-year-old self-declared atheist said that “Pope Francis conceives Christ as Jesus of Nazareth, a man, not God incarnate.”
Scalfari did not claim that he had recently interviewed the pontiff, only saying that this was a topic he had discussed with Pope Francis at some time in the past.
Scalfari mentioned examples in Scriptures in which Christ prayed, among them his agony in the Garden of Gethsemane, to support his thesis that Jesus Christ was not divine.
He wrote that when he raised those points to Pope Francis, the pope told him: “‘They are the definite proof that Jesus of Nazareth, once he became a man, even if he was a man of exceptional virtue, was not a God.’”
Go here to read the rest. Go here to read the comments by Scalfari. This is the journalist who the Pope has had several interviews with in spite of the fact that, according to the Vatican, he keeps misquoting the Pope. PopeWatch believes, sadly, that the veracity of the atheist journalist is greater than that of the Pope. If our Pope does not believe in the divinity of Christ then he is not a heretic since he is not even a Christian. A job requirement of being Pope is to be a believing Catholic, although the silence of almost all of the clergy in the face of this will argue otherwise.
Once AGAIN, another non-denial denial from the “Vatician”.
What is needed are hecklers calling out PF everytime he’s in public. Even if in Mass. (Is it a Mass if the man people call a “Pope” denies the divinity of Christ?)
It also explains why he never kneels.
Amazon will be seen as a watershed moment in Catholic history, like V2. The “spirit” of Vatican 2 wreaked lots of havoc, I think,unopposed for a while because so many Catholics were totally off guard. This time we are a little more aware. It looks like various “tribes” of faithful believers will be joined in their love of the Church and their understanding that the spiritual warfare requires their effort in concert.
And I will be your Jorge.
I don’t think this is dispositive of anything other than to demonstrate yet again why it’s a bad idea to agree to a sit down interview with an atheist marxist who works from memory.
At worst, you might be able to infer that Pope Francis believes the 2nd Person of the Holy Trinity laid aside his divinity when he became incarnate as Jesus of Nazareth, like the Greatest American Hero setting aside his superhero suit, the source of his super powers. Now admittedly, that’s bad enough, but not as bad as denying Jesus’s divinity altogether.
A a more charitable reading would be that Scalfari heard what he wanted to hear when Francis ham handedly failed to clearly explain that the hypostatic union doesn’t make Jesus Superman.
Or heck, who knows? Maybe Francis doesn’t understand the hypostatic union himself.
I don’t doubt Jorge the Caudillo said something really stupid to Scalfari. The man’s an idiot who can’t shut his trap. But I don’t think he intended to apostate himself. He just spews forth whatever crazy idea comes into his head. Zero filter. A senile sentimental geriatric old fool who hates those smarter that him – like conservative orthodox Catholics.
LQC, Isn’t saying that mouthful – conservative orthodox Catholics – conveyed simply and truly by just “Catholics” ? I think we Catholics are the Catholics and the Bergoglians are the Bergoglians. Anytime we accept someone else’s efforts at making a new reality by accepting their names for us, we implicitly acquiesce in their naming and cede to them what God alone does – creates with a word. I try not to use Jorge’s names for Catholics. I believe in one God and it ain’t Mama Earth or Jorge B. Guy, Texas