PopeWatch: Divinity of Christ

An extra PopeWatch for today.

Well this would explain a lot:

The Vatican said Wednesday that an Italian journalist it has previously corrected was not speaking accurately when he claimed that Pope Francis denied Christ’s divinity.

“As already stated on other occasions, the words that Dr. Eugenio Scalfari attributes in quotation marks to the Holy Father during talks with him cannot be considered a faithful account of what was actually said but represent a personal and free interpretation of what he heard, as appears completely evident from what is written today regarding the divinity of Jesus Christ,” Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See’s press office, said in a statement Oct. 9.

The statement came in response to a column in La Repubblica, the newspaper founded by Scalfari, in which the 95-year-old self-declared atheist said that “Pope Francis conceives Christ as Jesus of Nazareth, a man, not God incarnate.”

Scalfari did not claim that he had recently interviewed the pontiff, only saying that this was a topic he had discussed with Pope Francis at some time in the past.

Scalfari mentioned examples in Scriptures in which Christ prayed, among them his agony in the Garden of Gethsemane, to support his thesis that Jesus Christ was not divine.

He wrote that when he raised those points to Pope Francis, the pope told him: “‘They are the definite proof that Jesus of Nazareth, once he became a man, even if he was a man of exceptional virtue, was not a God.’”

Go here to read the rest. Go here to read the comments by Scalfari. This is the journalist who the Pope has had several interviews with in spite of the fact that, according to the Vatican, he keeps misquoting the Pope. PopeWatch believes, sadly, that the veracity of the atheist journalist is greater than that of the Pope. If our Pope does not believe in the divinity of Christ then he is not a heretic since he is not even a Christian. A job requirement of being Pope is to be a believing Catholic, although the silence of almost all of the clergy in the face of this will argue otherwise.