Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Dionysius the Areopagite

16] Now whilst Paul waited for them at Athens, his spirit was stirred within him, seeing the city wholly given to idolatry. [17] He disputed, therefore, in the synagogue with the Jews, and with them that served God, and in the marketplace, every day with them that were there. [18] And certain philosophers of the Epicureans and of the Stoics disputed with him; and some said: What is it, that this word sower would say? But others: He seemeth to be a setter forth of new gods; because he preached to them Jesus and the resurrection. [19] And taking him, they brought him to the Areopagus, saying: May we know what this new doctrine is, which thou speakest of? [20] For thou bringest in certain new things to our ears. We would know therefore what these things mean.

[21] (Now all the Athenians, and strangers that were there, employed themselves in nothing else, but either in telling or in hearing some new thing.) [22] But Paul standing in the midst of the Areopagus, said: Ye men of Athens, I perceive that in all things you are too superstitious. [23] For passing by, and seeing your idols, I found an altar also, on which was written: To the unknown God. What therefore you worship, without knowing it, that I preach to you: [24] God, who made the world, and all things therein; he, being Lord of heaven and earth, dwelleth not in temples made with hands; [25] Neither is he served with men’s hands, as though he needed any thing; seeing it is he who giveth to all life, and breath, and all things:

 

26] And hath made of one, all mankind, to dwell upon the whole face of the earth, determining appointed times, and the limits of their habitation. [27] That they should seek God, if happily they may feel after him or find him, although he be not far from every one of us: [28] For in him we live, and move, and are; as some also of your own poets said: For we are also his offspring. [29] Being therefore the offspring of God, we must not suppose the divinity to be like unto gold, or silver, or stone, the graving of art, and device of man. [30] And God indeed having winked at the times of this ignorance, now declareth unto men, that all should everywhere do penance.

[31] Because he hath appointed a day wherein he will judge the world in equity, by the man whom he hath appointed; giving faith to all, by raising him up from the dead. [32] And when they had heard of the resurrection of the dead, some indeed mocked, but others said: We will hear thee again concerning this matter. [33] So Paul went out from among them. [34] But certain men adhering to him, did believe; among whom was also Dionysius, the Areopagite, and a woman named Damaris, and others with them.

Acts 17: 16-34

