The Way the Cookie Crumbles

Mr. Shellhammer: But… but maybe he’s only a little crazy like painters or composers or… or some of those men in Washington.

Miracle on 34th Street, Screenplay (1947)

One of the great superstitions of the last century was the positive impact of government regulation. Most government regulation acts as an unseen tax on every good and service we purchase. What good the regulations bring about is out of all proportion to the cost, not only as to the costs imposed on the businesses that must, because there is no other way to pay for them, be passed on to the consumers, but also the costs imposed on taxpayers to pay for the bureaucracies that administer the regulations and dream up ever newer ones. This is a legacy of the so-called Progressive Era in the early part of the 20th century and is as out of place now in a contemporary economy as a Model T attempting to tool down an interstate.