The Way the Cookie Crumbles

Mr. Shellhammer: But… but maybe he’s only a little crazy like painters or composers or… or some of those men in Washington.
Miracle on 34th Street, Screenplay (1947)
One of the great superstitions of the last century was the positive impact of government regulation. Most government regulation acts as an unseen tax on every good and service we purchase. What good the regulations bring about is out of all proportion to the cost, not only as to the costs imposed on the businesses that must, because there is no other way to pay for them, be passed on to the consumers, but also the costs imposed on taxpayers to pay for the bureaucracies that administer the regulations and dream up ever newer ones. This is a legacy of the so-called Progressive Era in the early part of the 20th century and is as out of place now in a contemporary economy as a Model T attempting to tool down an interstate.
There are some parts of the Code of Federal Regulations written for public health and safety, like Title 10 on Energy – US NRC:
Or Title 29 – OSHA:
Or Title 14 – FAA:
You can’t just make blanket statements about these regulations. Technology has advanced and that advancement brings with it both new benefits and new dangers. Do any of you here really want to get rid of nuclear regulations, or aircraft regulations?
Now I am a big critic of stupid regulations. For example, 10 CFR 50 on Domestic Licensing of Production and Utilization Facilities (i.e., nuclear power plants) is myopically geared almost exclusively to pressurized and boiling light water reactors. It doesn’t encompass Canadian heavy water reactors (which sadly can’t be licensed in the US), or liquid sodium fast neutron reactors, or high temperature pebble bed reactors, or thorium fueled molten salt reactors, or other advanced designs, hence Regulatory Guide 1.232 on Developing Principal Design Criteria for Non-Light Water Reactors (which still doesn’t address CANDU reactors). But having worked in commercial nuclear power since my honorable discharge from the US Submarine Service in 1982, I can assure you that if it were not for the fear of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (and its regulations), electric utilities and nuclear steam system suppliers would be running amok wherever they could, abusing employees and gouging the public with nary a thought contrariwise. Of course the anti-nuke activists have taken advantage of this situation, and every time we have had a Democrat President, the NRC gets stacked with such kooks. Nevertheless, the NRC and its regulations are due reasonable credit for (1) ensuring that the mortality rate of nuclear power per terawatt hour is lower than hydro, coal, oil, gas, solar and wind, and (2) providing the highest capacity factor (92 + %) of any form of power generation (compare that to wind’s and solar’s less than 30% capacity factor or fossil fuel’s 70% capacity factor). The same is analogously true of the FAA and the airline industry. Yes, from time to time there are aircraft disasters with loss of life. Imagine what that would be like without the FAA regulations. Think about the mind-numbing software QA that has to go into the embedded digital instrumentation and controls equipment that run the aircraft on which you next fly – that software QA is mandated by FAA regulations and you ought to thank God Almighty (and the FAA) that the mistakes which have been made aren’t greater than they are.
It’s important to have perspective, folks. If you don’t work in a highly technical engineering industry, then you got no idea why these regulations exist and how they evolved. Yes, free enterprise – let’s have a free market, but the free market should be made to compete on a level regulatory playing field where public health and safety is first and foremost. I have lived these regulations from the time I got qualified as a reactor operator on a nuclear submarine till now. I curse them daily. But I know in my heart of heart that however difficult they are to follow, people have lost their lives by trying an easier softer way that never ever works (the stories I could tell of trying an easier softer way, then OSHA shows up and says, “We defer to the NRC.”)
Quite a few of them, yes. A lot of the Progressive Era regulations were a function of the fact that it was almost impossible for consumers to bring a lawsuit successfully due to a defective product. In the age of mass torts that simply is not a factor. If an airline manufacturer produces a defective plane that crashes, they will be sued into oblivion and members of the corporation might well face criminal charges. The Progressive Era idea that only regulation could protect the public is an idea whose time has passed.
As for the nuclear industry we have had two new nuclear power plants built in the last 33 years. Intense regulation was not the only factor in bringing this about, but it was an important factor.
As someone who deals with state-level regulations on a daily basis, I would have to agree. It isn’t “regulations”, per se, that are bad; it is bad regulations that are poorly written, difficult/impossible to grasp, don’t take into account real-world conditions, and don’t allow for any justified exceptions, that are the problem.
Every now and then a fiscal conservative executive such as a governor will go on a regulation cutting crusade in which they insist that a certain percentage of the existing rules on the books must be repealed. Of course some agency bureaucrats will try to meet that mandate by just arbitrarily removing x percent of their rules without taking the time to consider why those rules exist and whether or not they continue to be necessary. This happened in certain IL state agencies during the Rauner administration; I suspect it’s been done in other states as well.
Donald, first with all respect, you’re not a technical engineering person and you don’t know the history of how the regs I am talking about evolved from the experience of lost lives and huge environmental snafus. Second, it’s too late to sue after a plane crashes, a nuke plant melts down, a train carrying toxic chemicals derails, etc. The regs we have are built on lessons learned from disasters like that. Suing an industry into oblivion after a disaster isn’t a solution. But criminal charges against execs and employees who ignore regs is exactly what happened when the NRC got the DOJ involved in the Davis Besse reactor vessel head degradation a decade and a half ago. And because of those regs you hate, I got to give training at the different nuke plants in my company on what NOT to do.
We aren’t going to agree on this. I can see that. But Navy regs on Subsafe and Nuclear Safe, and NRC regs at commercial plants save lives no matter what you say. The same with FAA regs and airlines. As far as I am concerned, those who haven’t heard a metal hull creak at 1000 ft beneath the surface can’t understand. I shudder to think of whatever protection insurance companies can provide. Ha!
Quite right, LQC and you are not a lawyer. Most businesses take into account potential legal liabilities when they make decisions, perhaps to too great an extent. The idea that plane manufacturers will deliberately manufacture defective planes without government regulation is simply farcial. Additionally, most government regulation has only the most tenuous connection with health and safety. I will, grudgingly, concede some role for government regulation, especially in highly technical fields, and where the technology involved is experimental or cutting edge. However most regulation could be dispensed with, and the impact on public safety and well being would be almost nil.
Two systemic solutions might help:
Sunset laws. Sort your state Codes, Rules, and Regulations into twenty odd segments. Every two years, and entire segment expires and the agencies have to promulgate new rules. You reconsider the whole set of codes every 45 years.
Revising the functions of the upper house of the legislature.
a. Replace the directly-elected upper house of your legislature with one elected by the lower house in the manner common during the colonial period.
b. Assign the functions of statutory legislation and budgetry to the lower house.
c. Assign to the upper chamber (which would be in continuous session) the task of vetting and recomposing proposed rules. Any session law which contained an instructed to an executive agency to issue regulations binding on the public would include a calendar which would have task deadlines.
i. Time for the bureau chief (or anyone north of him in the chain-of-command) to compose draft regulations.
ii. Time for public comment on the promulgated draft
iii. Time for the issuing party to digest the comments and amend the draft.
iv. Formal submission to the upper chamber of the legislature, and time for the upper chamber to consider the draft.
Consequent to that, the upper chamber could do one of three things: ignore the submission and allow the draft to take affect at a time defined by the state’s rules of administrative procedure; endorse the draft; or return to the executive an amended text.
At this point, the matter is in the governor’s hand. He can either: allow the upper chamber’s text to pass into law per the schedule of the rules of administrative procedure or place a hold on the regulations and ask the lower chamber to endorse one version or the other the next time it convenes. The lower chamber could then ignore the request and allow the upper chamber’s text to pass into effect according to schedule or endorse one or the other option.
After said regulations pass into effect, the instructions appended to the session law in question expire, and persons who serve at the pleasure of the governor could no longer issue drafts on the authority of that law. Multi-member commissions who do not serve at the pleasure of the governor could promulgate drafts citing the state code, and submit such drafts to the upper chamber after public comment. The upper chamber could ignore the submission (at which point it is a dead letter), or endorse the submission (directing the regs to take effect), or amend the submission and return it to the executive. The governor at this point could allow the amended version to take effect or could ask the lower house to choose one or the other. Should the lower house fail to choose, the upper chamber’s version would pass into effect.