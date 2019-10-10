Africa Open Thread

The usual open thread rules apply: be concise, be charitable and, above all, be amusing!
The usual open thread rules apply: be concise, be charitable and, above all, be amusing!
News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee: NEW YORK, NY—In an effort to salvage its relationship with China,
Hattip to Dale Price.
The Jorge Good News The Father and The Jorge All things have been entrusted to me by the Father. No one
One Comment
Is this another suggestion from Dale Price? Do you want us to discuss the continent or the song?