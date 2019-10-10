Menu

Africa Open Thread

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

 

The usual open thread rules apply:  be concise, be charitable and, above all, be amusing!

More to explorer

No Taking a Knee Now

Thursday, October 10, AD 2019 1 Comment

  News that I missed, courtesy of The Babylon Bee:   NEW YORK, NY—In an effort to salvage its relationship with China,

Why Did the…

Thursday, October 10, AD 2019 1 Comment

Hattip to Dale Price.

And I Will Be Your Jorge

Thursday, October 10, AD 2019 4 Comments

The Jorge Good News   The Father and The Jorge All things have been entrusted to me by the Father. No one

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu