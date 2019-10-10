The Jorge Good News

The Father and The Jorge

All things have been entrusted to me by the Father. No one knows the Jorge except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Jorge and those to whom the Jorge chooses to reveal Him.

The Son and The Jorge

You now have me with you. It is now proven that Jesus of Nazareth, once having become a man, was, though a man of exceptional virtues, not at all a God. Christ as Jesus of Nazareth, was a man, not God incarnate. Once incarnate, Jesus ceased to be God and became a man until his death on the cross. I, though chosen, was chosen as a man and I remain a man, though favored, and now I am with you.

The True Gospel

Do not desert me or turn away from my gospel as the schismatics are now doing who cling to that old gospel which is really no gospel at all. These people of the past, out of touch with my gospel, are throwing you into confusion and are trying to pervert my truth. When these schismatics, faithful only to the past, preach that old gospel, let them be under the Jorge curse! As we have already said, so now we say again: If anybody is preaching to you that old time religion, that old gospel other than what you have heard from me, let them be under my curse!

Schisms By The Faithful

For first of all, when you come together, I hear that there are schisms among you; and I partly believe it because I know these old faithful ones too well. In clinging to the old, it is they who are in schism. It is they who are now the source of schisms and heresies that they spread among you by their divisive proclamations rejecting my teachings. They, in clinging to their old schismatic faith, make their separation manifest among you.

As Eve was deceived by the serpent’s cunning, do not allow your minds to be led astray from your simple and pure devotion to me. For if someone comes and proclaims any so-called good news other than the one now newly proclaimed, or if you receive a different spirit than the spirit of the Jorge, or a different gospel than my gospel, do not put up with it. Curse them as I do!

Jorge Ministry – Not Old Myths

Preach the Jorge word. For the time is here when many of the old and ancient schisms do not accept sound doctrine. Instead, to suit their own desires to return to the past, they gather around them a great number of false teachers of the old ways to say what their itching ears want to hear. They turn their ears away from the new truth and turn back to the old myths. But you whom I have elevated, keep your head in all situations, endure hardship, do the work of a true evangelist, discharge all the duties of your Jorge ministry.

False Teachers Deny Heaven For Everyone

Some devote themselves to myths and depart from the new truths. This is meaningless talk. They want to be teachers, but they do not know what they are talking about or what they so confidently affirm.

Anyone who teaches that not all are welcome in paradise is a false teacher. The good news is that no one is condemned forever. Eternal condemnation is not the logic of the true gospel. An everlasting hell of fire is not good news.

Do you not know that wrongdoers can inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived!

We now know that paradise is for everyone – for lawbreakers and rebels, the ungodly and sinful, the unholy and irreligious, for those who kill their fathers or mothers, for murderers, for the sexually immoral, for those practicing homosexuality, for slave traders, for men who sleep with boys, women who forsake natural sexual relations for unnatural ones with women, men who abandon natural relations with women and are inflamed with lust for one another, liars, fornicators, idolaters, adulterers, male prostitutes, sodomites, the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile, those who practice magic arts, thieves, the greedy, drunkards, revilers, robbers and perjurers, [but not the schismatics] who need only be contrite for the past without changing their lives in the future. This conforms to my good news concerning the coming glory of the blessed, which has been entrusted to me.

Wrath is being revealed from heaven against all the schismatics who deny me and suppress the Jorge truth by their wickedness. They have exchanged my truth for the old lies.

Prayer

I appeal to you, brothers and sisters that all of you agree with one another in what you say and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be perfectly united in mind, in thought, and in proclaiming the Jorge good news by your words and by your actions. I have been sent to preach this gospel. Pray for me to have the strength, the wisdom, and courage to do so.