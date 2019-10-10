Saving Time for Francis Defenders

Published on October 20, 2013 by The Lutheran Satire, the video below has proven to be the most prescient prediction of the current pontificate:
Without the laughs of course.
Published on October 20, 2013 by The Lutheran Satire, the video below has proven to be the most prescient prediction of the current pontificate:
Without the laughs of course.
“A victorious line of march had been prolonged above a thousand miles from the rock of Gibraltar in Spain to
John Hinderaker at Powerline writes about a recent instance of ignorance or malice on the part of the mainstream media: At
From Sozomen, l. 9; Theodorus Lector, the Paschal Chronicle of Alexandria, &c. See amongst the moderns, Tillemont, t. 15, and especially Orsi.