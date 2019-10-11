One of Our New Would Be Commissars

The hilarious thing about the video is that Trustee Susan Buchanan of Oak Park, Illinois, who tries to shut up other Trustees because they are white and male, is as white as white can be. She claims that they do not know oppression. Considering she is a physician in a pricey suburb of Chicago I am sure her encounter with oppression is when her dry cleaning isn’t ready. What a buffoonish time to be alive.

Buchanan is a self evident joke, but her desire to shut up people who disagree with her is an ever-growing mantra on the Left in this country. If we have another civil war, the above video will not seem quite as humorous.