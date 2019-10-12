PopeWatch: Just a Man

Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari, a 95 year old atheist, has made quite a stir with the report that he has had an interview with Jesus Christ. According to Scalfari, Christ said in that interview that Pope Francis was just a man. “Truly I say unto you that Francis is but a man as Peter was but a man.”

Scalfari: “Is it possible for Pope Francis to be in error?”

Christ: “Was Peter in error when he betrayed Me?”

Scalfari: “Popes claim to be infallible.”

Christ: “On matters of faith and morals they are infallible, when in their right minds.”

Scalfari: “Francis is not in his right mind?”

Christ: “It is you who say it.”

Scalfari: “What do you think of the political stances of Pope Francis?”

Christ: “Friend, who made Me the arbiter of the political disputes of Man?”

Scalfari: “What advice would you give to Catholics?”

Christ: “The hour is late and the time is short. Repent!”