Menu

The Reconquista

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

 

A good history of the Reconquista, thus far down to the end of the Thirteenth Century.  A fascinating epic that stretched over eight centuries, the Reconquista is badly chronicled by English language historians.  When I am reading about it, this song is usually playing softly in the background:

Ah Spain, where the fantastic can become reality, and the unlikely tends to be probable.

More to explorer

Pope Leo XIII on Columbus

Saturday, October 12, AD 2019 No Comments

    No one should fear to undertake any task in the name of our Savior, if it is just and if

October 12, 1915: Theodore Roosevelt Addresses the Knights of Columbus

Saturday, October 12, AD 2019 No Comments

Death had to take him in his sleep, for if he was awake there’d have been a fight. Remark of Charles Marshall,

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Edwin of Northumbria

Saturday, October 12, AD 2019 No Comments

To which the chief of his priests, Coifi, immediately answered: ―O king, consider what this is which is now preached to us;

One Comment

  1. After the battle of Tolosa (1212, I believe) everything ran downhill for the Moors. Tribute to Castille (or bribery, if you prefer) seems the only reason Granada survived as long as it did.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu