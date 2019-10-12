A good history of the Reconquista, thus far down to the end of the Thirteenth Century. A fascinating epic that stretched over eight centuries, the Reconquista is badly chronicled by English language historians. When I am reading about it, this song is usually playing softly in the background:
Ah Spain, where the fantastic can become reality, and the unlikely tends to be probable.
After the battle of Tolosa (1212, I believe) everything ran downhill for the Moors. Tribute to Castille (or bribery, if you prefer) seems the only reason Granada survived as long as it did.