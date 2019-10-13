Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed Alexandrina Maria da Costa

Sinners, how much I want to tell you…Do not risk losing Jesus for all eternity, for he is so good. Enough with sin. Love Jesus, love him!
The words that Blessed Alexandrina Maria da Costa requested be inscribed on her tombstone.
Sinners, how much I want to tell you…Do not risk losing Jesus for all eternity, for he is so good. Enough with sin. Love Jesus, love him!
The words that Blessed Alexandrina Maria da Costa requested be inscribed on her tombstone.
Memorandum On the Immaculate Conception I 1. IT is so difficult for me to enter into the feelings of a person who
It is a safe bet that almost all the individuals celebrating the canonization of Cardinal Newman today, including probably the Pope, will
THE episcopate, whose action was so prompt and concordant at Nicæa on the rise of Arianism, did not, as a class or