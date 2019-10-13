Menu

Saint of the Day Quote: Blessed Alexandrina Maria da Costa

Sinners, how much I want to tell you…Do not risk losing Jesus for all eternity, for he is so good. Enough with sin. Love Jesus, love him!

The words that Blessed Alexandrina Maria da Costa requested be inscribed on her tombstone.

Menu