PopeWatch: Sins Against Nature

Predictable:
Catholics should admit their crimes against nature in confession, according to one prelate at the Vatican’s ongoing summit for the Amazon region.
“The ecological situation today is a motive for division, but people cannot but take into consideration the importance the environment has for us,” said Archbishop Pedro Brito Guimarães, of Palmas, Brazil, on Friday. “Ecological sins. It’s a new word for us, also for the Church, but people don’t confess the sins we commit against nature.”
Guimarães’s words came during the daily press conference for the Oct. 6-27 Synod of Bishops on the Amazon.
Whatever this is, it isn’t Catholicism.
If it is so important to confess sins against the environment as sins against nature then why don’t bishops emphasize the confessions of ALL sins against nature such as homosexual acts?
There are no “new” sins, and “nature” is not a P/person to sin against.
It is mighty hard to argue with Ordinary Catholic’s observations.
About 15 years ago, Fr. Paul Mankowski argued that the first six decades of the 20th century were something of a golden age for the priesthood. A great deal can be ruined in a short amount of time.
This stinks of worshipping creation instead of The Creator.
Plus, like most secular humanistic liberal hoaxes/propaganda, it’s divisive and uncharitable.
“The Laws of Nature and Nature’s God”, “their Creator”, “divine Providence” (Declaration) The Declaration of Independence has got it right. There is no “Nature” without God.
Folks,
With respect to the comments made by T. Shaw and Ordinary Catholic, kindly review the epistle readings for daily Holy Mass over the next several days:
Monday: Romans 1:1-7, St. Paul’s Greeting to the Church at Rome
Tuesday: Romans 1:16-25, God’s Power for Salvation and Punishment of Idolaters
Wednesday: Romans 2:1-11, God’s Just Judgement
Now yes, Romans 1:8-15 on St. Paul’s thanksgiving for the Church at Rome is missing from Monday’s reading. But also missing from Tuesday’s reading is Romans 1:26-32, God’s Condemnation of Sexual Iniquity. In fact, as long as I can remember being a Catholic, I have NEVER heard a priest actually speak from the pulpit on this passage of Sacred Scripture. Why is that? Let’s therefore read it:
Therefore, God handed them over to degrading passions. Their females exchanged natural relations for unnatural, and the males likewise gave up natural relations with females and burned with lust for one another. Males did shameful things with males and thus received in their own persons the due penalty for their perversity. And since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God handed them over to their undiscerning mind to do what is improper. They are filled with every form of wickedness, evil, greed, and malice; full of envy, murder, rivalry, treachery, and spite. They are gossips and scandalmongers and they hate God. They are insolent, haughty, boastful, ingenious in their wickedness, and rebellious toward their parents. They are senseless, faithless, heartless, ruthless. Although they know the just decree of God that all who practice such things deserve death, they not only do them but give approval to those who practice them.
Now look at the first half of last verse in chapter 1: “…..they know the just decree of God that all who practice such things deserve death….” Yes, verse 1 in the very next chapter applies to all of us: “Therefore, you are without excuse, every one of you who passes judgment. For by the standard by which you judge another you condemn yourself, since you, the judge, do the very same things.” But read that verse in context. Who is without excuse? The second half of the last verse in chapter 1 tells us: “….they not only do them but give approval to those who practice them.” That’s why verse 3 in the next chapter says: “Do you suppose, then, you who judge those who engage in such things and yet do them yourself, that you will escape the judgment of God.” The ones under judgment are those to whom T. Shaw and Ordinary Catholic refer. And I for one am sick and tired of the Novus Ordo Mass eliminating important parts of sacred Scripture just to grease the sexual idolater’s skids to hell rather than hurt his feelings by confronting sinful behavior for what it really is. When I was drinking and drugging, my AA sponsor and my priest confessor pulled no punches regarding my very immoral sexual behavior (something that goes right along with a drinking and drugging lifestyle). What they said isn’t printable in polite company. Yes, my priest confessor wasn’t polite, but he darn sure saved my life. So why is this topic any different? Sins against the environment? Really? What does St. Paul say? “While claiming to be wise, they became fools and exchanged the glory of the immortal God for the likeness of an image of mortal man or of birds or of four-legged animals or of snakes.”
What LQC said.
Okay folks.
Now ask yourselves, what’s next?
Prayers.
Pray for them.
Pray for Francis.
For sodomites and fornicators. For liars and cheats. For liberal media hoodlums.
For wayward politicians.
For the aged.
For the unborn.
For yourselves and for me..
a sinner.
Let the three shepherd children of Fatima be our guides.
They saw hell.
They came back completely changed.
Completely committed to prayer.
Alinsky’s Rules For Radicals & Bergoglians: Use their own rules against them.
LQC-You need to take a Jorge chill pill – no one deserves death anymore. You silly traditionalist! You foolish Catholic!
Folks-Take heart! We be fine! We all be so so good. No one – none of the following – no one is going to hell. Jorge loves me this I know, for the Jorge told me so, and I cannot be condemned forever, nor can any of these:
Those who sin against nature as mama nature, madre earth, or matriarchal climate, those who sin against nature by voluntarily engaging in homosexual acts that are intrinsically disordered and contrary to natural law, those who worship Jorge, sodomites and fornicators, liars and cheats, liberal media hoodlums [isn’t that “baby puppies”], wayward democrat politicians [more “baby puppies”].
So, rejoice in all things Jorge! Guy, Texas