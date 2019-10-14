PopeWatch: Sins Against Nature

Predictable:

Catholics should admit their crimes against nature in confession, according to one prelate at the Vatican’s ongoing summit for the Amazon region.

“The ecological situation today is a motive for division, but people cannot but take into consideration the importance the environment has for us,” said Archbishop Pedro Brito Guimarães, of Palmas, Brazil, on Friday. “Ecological sins. It’s a new word for us, also for the Church, but people don’t confess the sins we commit against nature.”

Guimarães’s words came during the daily press conference for the Oct. 6-27 Synod of Bishops on the Amazon.

Whatever this is, it isn’t Catholicism.