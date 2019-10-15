CNN-Vanity Cable News Network

Rather like the Vanity publishing houses that publish, for a fee, the works of authors that legitimate presses will not touch, CNN now serves as a Vanity cable news network for CNN Presidemt Jeff Zucker, who apparently has a personal vendetta against President Trump dating to their days together on The Apprentice, when Zucker was in charge of the entertainment division of NBC. At least that is the allegation of the latest expose by Project Veritas:

(Washington, D.C.) A brave CNN insider came to Project Veritas to expose anti-Trump bias at the cable giant. Cary Poarch, who works at CNN’s Washington D.C. Bureau, tells Project Veritas “I decided to wear a hidden camera…to expose the bias running rampant” at the network. Poarch documented CNN’s bias for months; recording undercover footage of numerous long-term employees, some of which talk about Jeff Zucker’s anti-Trump agenda. In the video are Nick Neville, Christian Sierra, Hiram Gonzalez, David Chalian, and Mike Brevna. These employee’s positions range from media coordinator to high-ranking executives. I decided to secretly record the 9:00am rundown call meetings with senior management and executives, says Poarch. In the recordings, Zucker details his expectations for CNN’s coverage and very matter-of-factly states “impeachment is the story.”

Go here to read the rest. That CNN is biased against Trump we need no exposé to tell us. The obsession by Zucker against Trump does help explain why CNN is willing to endure toilet ratings to accomplish its goal of driving Trump from office.