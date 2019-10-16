Hunter Biden, influence peddler extraordinaire, had an interview on ABC in which ABC attempted to help him out:

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s 49-year-old son did himself no favors with his national TV debut Tuesday on ABC so I could understand why the network might have felt the need to lend him a helping hand.

During the interview, conducted by ABC’s Amy Robach, who swore at the beginning that “no questions were off limits,” Biden was asked about his bizarre and very lucrative position on the board of a Ukranian gas company that coincided with his father’s political engagement with the country.

“You didn’t have any extensive knowledge about natural gas or Ukraine itself, though,” said Roach.

Biden replied, “Uh, no, but I think I had as much knowledge as anybody else that was on the board, if not more.”

At the very end of that answer, a woman can be heard off camera saying “sorry” before there’s a hard edit and a new line of questioning starts: “In the list that you gave me of the reasons why you’re on that board, you did not list that you are the son of the Vice President.”

See it happen for yourself at the 2:37 mark here.

Go here to read the rest. If this is the best the Biden campaign can do, they are dead campaign walking. As I have noted before, if we had anything approaching a fair media in this country, the Democrat party would long ago have been out of business.