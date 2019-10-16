Indoctrination in Sodom and Gomorrah

Free public education, if faithful to the ideal of secular instruction and political neutrality, will not be partisan or enemy of any class, creed, party, or faction. If it is to impose any ideological discipline, however, each party or denomination must seek to control, or, failing that, to weaken, the influence of the educational system. Observance of the limitations of the Constitution will not weaken government in the field appropriate for its exercise.

Justice Robert H. Jackson, Majority Opinion, West Virginia State Bd. of Educ. v. Barnette, 319 U.S. 624 (1943)

This is what happens when the Democrats achieve one party rule in a state:

Starting July 1, 2020, all Illinois public schools are legally required to teach children LGBT history and only buy textbooks that include the topic. NPR affiliate Illinois Public Radio labeled Christian and conservative opposition to this law while it was being considered as stemming from “hate groups.”

The explicit goal of such laws, which are also in place in California, Colorado, New Jersey, and Oregon, is to make children agree with the left’s views of sexuality, which contradict the historic views of all major world religions. This is not only the open, stated goal of those pushing such laws but also explicit in the curriculum.

“Imagine a generation of Illinois students having learned the positive contributions of LGBTQ people to U.S., Illinois, world history,” Brian Johnson, CEO of the advocacy group Equality Illinois, told IPR. “I think it’s only going to have a positive effect on our society’s view of LGBTQ people.”

“This has the potential to change the way society views the LGBT community. Who we decide to talk about and who we include in history reflects the values we have in our society,” said Democrat state Rep. Anna Moeller, the new law’s lead sponsor, to the local newspaper Daily Herald.

“We have an incredibly diverse student body, which leads to more inclusiveness and tolerance,” Chicago-area public school teacher Leslie Schock told the Daily Herald in response to Illinois’s new LGBT curriculum requirements. “The kids don’t really question why it’s important to them. For the most part, throughout their entire childhood, gay marriage has been legalized.”

A Brown University study last year found indications that an identity politics-saturated environment can fuel a “social contagion” of children identifying as transgender. Scholar Mary Eberstadt has written in great detail about how upending boundaries around sex undermines children’s faith. Loss of faith, as well as sexual profligacy, is correlated with a host of social problems including mental illness, family chaos, government dependence, violence, and lawlessness.

AP and District 65 Offer a Preview of Coming Instruction

To get a sense of what all Illinois public schools must begin teaching children starting next year, one can look at curriculum developed this summer in Illinois’s Evanston/Skokie School District 65, as well as Advanced Placement history classes. Scholars noted AP products were given a decidedly leftist, identity politics slant in recent revisions. These classes educate the nation’s top third of students and for many are the last history classes they ever take. Especially well-educated and high-income parents trust them as a way to get their kids a leg up on college and thus life.

Yet they are rapidly being corrupted by leftist ideology. Schock noted that she was teaching LGBT-themed materials before the Illinois law passed because the College Board integrated it into AP history classes in recent revisions. “Schock teaches about the 1969 Stonewall riots for LGBTQ rights in New York City, feminism, and Latino and American Indian rights movements as part of the description of social movements of the 1960s and 1970s. She spends a class period on each topic,” reported the Daily Herald.

This means that even in states that have not mandated LGBT curriculum, bright students are likely to be exposed to it through AP classes, which also influence non-AP curriculum. The Stonewall Riots are also taught to elementary school students as part of LGBTQ+ Equity Week curriculum being taught this week in District 65, a north Chicago suburb.

The district’s Gender and Sexuality Educators’ Alliance (GSEA) noted in a Sept. 12 email sent to all staff that “This work [of the district’s Oct. 7-11 LGBTQ+ Equity Week] comes during an important time in Illinois history. A few weeks ago, Governor Pritzker signed House Bill 246 into law and as of July 1, 2020, all Illinois public schools will be required to include LGBTQ history in their curriculums [sic].” District 65 teachers earned $35 per hour to create this curriculum over the summer, according to documents The Federalist obtained from an open records request.

On Oct. 8, District 65 school board President Suni Kartha sent parents and staff a statement: “Our administration has heard from a number of parents who want the ability to opt their children out of this curriculum. The District 65 Board of Education does not support allowing students to opt out of this or any curriculum that seeks to include a more complete account of the role of historically marginalized people in our society, as such curriculum is vital to supporting our district mission of preparing students to contribute positively to a global and diverse society.”

Go here to read the sickening rest. What the Leftists are doing is establishing, in effect, a state funded established Church. The Supreme Court cases striking done mandatory pledges of allegiance by students, and mandatory school prayers give us a legal road map to follow. What is sauce for the goose should certainly be sauce for the gander. Suits should be filed over this blatantly unconstitutional rubbish.