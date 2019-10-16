Not the Babylon Bee

The crowd currently in control of Mother Church are doing their best to play out in real time every stereotype anti-Catholic bigots have ever had about the Church:

.- The Vatican promoted the launch of a ‘smart rosary’ bracelet Tuesday compatible with an iOS and Android app, which costs over $100.

“In a world of indifference and in the face of so many injustices, poverty, elementary rights denied, praying for peace in the world means reconciling ourselves in our daily relationships, with the poorest, with the stranger, with different cultures and spiritual and religious traditions, but also with our land, our forests, our rivers and oceans,” Fr. Frédéric Fornos, SJ said in a press release sent by the Holy See Press Office Oct. 14.

“The rosary is a beautiful spiritual tradition for contemplating the Gospel with Mary, it is a simple and humble prayer,” he said.

The “eRosary” bracelet is activated by making the sign of the cross, and is synced to an app, “Click to Pray eRosary” that tracks the user’s progress and contains visual aids and audio reflections on the mysteries of the rosary.

Go here to read the rest. At least in the Sixteenth Century the money raised was often used to fund imperishable works of art and the building of new churches. Based on current headlines on Vatican finances, faithful Catholics should assume that every dollar they give to the Vatican will be used for purposes that would make them nauseated. I will stick with my old, free Rosary, thank you very much.