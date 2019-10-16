Menu

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint Gerard Majella

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

Here the will of God is done, as God wills, and as long as God wills.

Saint Gerard Majella

More to explorer

Synodal Heresy 2.0

Wednesday, October 16, AD 2019 1 Comment

    Once Again Down Heresy Lane With Jorge Déjà vu all over again. One may replace whatever one wishes for the

PopeWatch: Mammon

Wednesday, October 16, AD 2019 No Comments

Christ constantly warned about the evils of Mammon, doubtless because He foresaw incidents like this: This latest scandal also leads to the

Not the Babylon Bee

Wednesday, October 16, AD 2019 5 Comments

  The crowd currently in control of Mother Church are doing their best to play out in real time every stereotype anti-Catholic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu