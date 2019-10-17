Menu

Like a Crucifix to Vampires

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on delicious
Delicious
Share on digg
Digg
Share on stumbleupon
StumbleUpon
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on email
Email
Share on print
Print

News that I missed courtesy of The Babylon Bee:

U.S.—Antifa factions nationwide had planned a “deface Columbus day,” on which they intended to deface and destroy statues of Christopher Columbus Monday, but authorities in many cities got the better of the radical far-left groups with a brilliant idea: by adhering legitimate job applications all over their local Columbus statues, they virtually guaranteed that Antifa groups would not approach them.

“It’s working extremely well so far. These Antifa thugs won’t go anywhere near an opportunity for gainful employment,” Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck told reporters. “We urge other American cities: if you want to protect your statues of Columbus, just head to the nearest McDonald’s or Walmart and ask for a stack of job applications. Get some tape and stick them all over the statue, and you can pretty much just go about your day at that point.”

“Job applications are Antifa’s kryptonite,” he added.

Go here to read the rest.  My sainted Father, Air Force veteran and factory worker, would have been unimpressed by Antifa.  Unless they attempted to get in his face, oh and I would pay a large sum of money if that were possible and my Dad was in his robust prime, he would have dismissed the entire movement with a terse:  “Get a job hippies!”.

 

More to explorer

Saint of the Day Quote: Saint John the Dwarf

Thursday, October 17, AD 2019 1 Comment

Humility and the fear of God are above all virtues. Saint John the Dwarf

PopeWatch: Subtle

Thursday, October 17, AD 2019 1 Comment

From the General Audience of the Pope yesterday:   Dear brothers and sisters: In our catechesis on the Acts of the Apostles,

The Value of Work

Thursday, October 17, AD 2019 4 Comments

Glorious St. Joseph, model of all who are devoted to labor, obtain for me the grace to work in the spirit of

One Comment

  1. In other news, Minneapolis police stand idle as antifa thugs assault Trump rally goers.

    They wear masks so their mothers don’t see what they’re doing with their trust fund allowances.

    Similar quote about Patton during WWII, “He hates Nazis like the Devil hates holy water.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Menu