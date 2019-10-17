PopeWatch: Subtle

From the General Audience of the Pope yesterday:

Dear brothers and sisters: In our catechesis on the Acts of the Apostles, we have seen how the outpouring of the Holy Spirit led the early Church to realize that God’s offer of salvation in Christ is intended for people of every nation. A critical moment in this process takes place when, in a dream, Saint Peter is told that henceforth no food is unclean in God’s eyes. Almost immediately, a Gentile, the Roman centurion Cornelius, comes to Peter and, while hearing him preach the Gospel, receives, together with his household, the gift of the Holy Spirit and is baptized (cf. Acts 10). These events led Peter to open his mind and heart to the “creativity” with which God was extending to all people the blessings promised to Israel. Peter’s discernment of God’s universal saving will was the mark of a true evangelizer, who desires to share the joy of the Gospel with everyone. Peter’s example also challenges us to examine our own openness to the surprising creativity with which the Holy Spirit is even now drawing all people to salvation in the Risen Lord.

Go here to read the rest. The Pope is ever as subtle as a brick. He views the Holy Spirit as the ever ready God Stamp that the Pope slaps on every move of his to alter and reverse 2000 years of Catholic teaching. PopeWatch suspects that the greatest harm the Pope is doing to the Faith is fostering the growth of cynicism about the Papal Office among people who were hitherto loyal supporters of the papacy. However such loyalty was never to the man, or even to the office, but to the fact that the popes were vigilant guardians of orthodox Catholicism. In this kidney stone of a pontificate we see how the office is perverted and put in the service of heterodoxy.