Prediction

Way too early for predictions, but right now the Democrats have a 78 year old socialist who just had a heart attack, a 70 year old fake Indian who can’t explain how any of her planned welfare state on steroids is going to be paid for and a possibly senile 76 year old former vice president who is clearly on his way out of the race:

A career State Department official overseeing Ukraine policy told congressional investigators this week that he had raised concerns in early 2015 about then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company but was turned away by a Biden staffer, according to three people familiar with the testimony.

George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state, testified Tuesday that he worried that Hunter Biden’s position at the firm Burisma Holdings would complicate efforts by U.S. diplomats to convey to Ukrainian officials the importance of avoiding conflicts of interest, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of confidentiality rules surrounding the deposition.

Kent said he had concerns that Ukrainian officials would view Hunter Biden as a conduit for currying influence with his father, said the people. But when Kent raised the issue with Biden’s office, he was told the then-vice president didn’t have the “bandwidth” to deal with the issue involving his son as his other son, Beau, was battling cancer, said the people familiar with his testimony.

Go here to read the rest.

You know it is a weak field when the most interesting Democrat candidate is a New Age witch from California. Once again Trump is living proof of the maxim that it is smarter to be lucky than it is lucky to be smart.