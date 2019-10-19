Hillary 2020?

She’s tanned, rested and completely insane. Go for it.
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- More
2 Comments
She needed some Maker’s Mark in one hand while shooting. ;^)
There. Finally.
A look that reflects the core beliefs, heart and soul of the Democrat party.
The party of death.